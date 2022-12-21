Islamophobia? Messi's Bisht Robe Exposed Your Castration Anxiety

I believe we need to talk about Lionel Messi’s robe – the bisht – from a gendered perspective, or in other words, as a matter of male and female. In fact, I think the moment that Messi was adorned with the World Cup trophy and the robe is significant for its irregularity: it provoked unease, a reaction.

The media is discussing the enrobement as a case of improper Qatari conquest of Argentina and of Messi. Like an invasion or a desecration of the player's status or the nation. Then there are those claiming that in the Arab world, this is a custom showing respect. We may be tempted to describe the adorning of the robe as part of a culture gap, as a lack of awareness on the part of both sides for the respect and lack thereof that comes with it.

But in my opinion, the issue is more profound, and lies entirely in the accessories, in the performance of dressing, and in our gendered understanding of them. We can begin with the fact that the robe they chose for Messi is transparent and made of delicate black mesh with gilded borders. You can find such a sheer mesh robe, with various alterations, in lingerie shops. Robes like this are also featured in pornography and erotic films. It conveys feminine sexuality the way the phallocentric, heterosexual, Western image imagines women: both concealing and revealing, shaping a mysterious image of breasts and a vagina.

Open gallery view A Qatari man works on a a traditional black and gold Arab cloak (bisht) in front of a portrait of Qatar's former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, at the Al Salim store in Doha's Souq Waqif market, in December. Credit: KARIM JAAFAR - AFP

This robe, which suddenly appeared in the hands of the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, appeared as an accessory that strongly contrasts with that leader's masculine image. There is a notable contrast: All the fabrics that covered the emir were opaque and impenetrable, and he is half-a-meter (1.6 feet) taller than Messi. In his hands, the robe looked like a delicate women's garment from the start.

But the most enlightening moment was the adorning of Messi. We were suddenly unpreparedly exposed to the process of dressing him in a sheer mesh robe, an activity between two men – one active and one passive. In this moment, the intimacy was forced upon all of us – as was a very Western gender division, one very inclined toward pornographic images. To our great surprise, the best soccer player in the world, the manliest man in the world, was turned into a woman.

This occasion may serve as a reminder of the fact that there are scant few gay professional soccer players, that this field is macho in the negative sense of the word, that women are excluded from the honor and prestige that it grants to men. Herein lies the main desecration of Messi. This erotic robe took him down a peg. Perhaps this scenario also means that Messi has truly been bought by Qatar – in other words, he sold his libido, the way a woman can sell her sexuality. After all, both things are traded, and the buyer is allowed to mark it when he so desires.

But maybe we should also look at this occasion via the unconscious that flows through it; via the femininity that erupts at the moment of reaching the summit; via the passivity of the winner who dons a sheer robe that is foreign to him, that is not his. And in that sense, this is a very subversive and very beautiful moment, which can also be preserved.