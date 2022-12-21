IDF Spokesman as Martyr

How do you whitewash institutions and organizations that betray their duty, or are openly or covertly partner to the occupation? It’s horrifically simple: All a rightist has to do is attack the institution or organization in question and tag it as leftist. The center and left will immediately come out in its defense, and we get an enlightened, progressive agency that may not be touched, lest the right destroy it. A splendid laundromat.

LISTEN: the law professor fighting to stop a 'disaster' and save Israeli democracy' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

That’s how it is with the Supreme Court, one of the occupation and settlements’ greatest collaborators. A right-wing attack on it sufficed to turn it into a beacon of justice for whose independence we must fight, lest the right destroy this bastion of enlightenment. That’s also how it is with the Civil Administration, a brutal, corrupt occupation mechanism. The very threat of Bezalel Smotrich taking charge of it is enough to turn it into a fortress of humanism, as though Smotrich the Terrible will transform it into a mechanism of darkness. The police have likewise suddenly become the guardian of democracy, lest Itamar Ben-Gvir harm them and turn them, alas, into a racist, violent force, as though they haven’t always been that.

The latest outcry is over the IDF Spokesman’s Unit and its commander, Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav. One of the top settler functionaries, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, accused Kochav of turning the unit into an “extreme left party.” This is a man who does whatever he sees fit with the army in the occupied territories, who organizes the ridiculous, outrageous provocation tours to the so-called “Joseph’s Tomb” again and again, while the IDF rushes for some reason to protect them and shed more Palestinian blood. This man reached the conclusion that the IDF’s propaganda unit is on the extreme left. He knows of course that it isn’t leftist, far from it, but why not say extreme leftist? The settlers can only gain from this cynical manipulation.

Anonymous soldiers in the unit tweeted something leftish, and now the IDF spokesman must prove he has no sister and isn’t an extreme leftist. Dagan is laughing all the way to Shavei Shomron. His provocation has succeeded once again and the IDF spokesman will purge the leftist soldiers from its ranks, as though it matters.

The other side has already launched a campaign to clear the name of the honest, enlightened, handsome IDF spokesman. In a scenario that could have been written in advance, former IDF spokesmen, some of them army functionaries to this day, mobilized immediately. All the old boys, not including former IDF spokeswoman Miri Regev, came out in defense of the unit’s reputation. Surely we all know that the unit which legitimizes and justifies every war crime is not leftist. It isn’t even “political,” as if the work of legitimizing those crimes, hiding the truth, blurring it and making it disappear, along with occasional blatant lies to cover the IDF at any cost, isn’t political. As if it’s possible for propaganda not to be political.

There was also comic relief. As part of the campaign to save the IDF spokesman, former spokesman Avi Benayahu was interviewed on Channel 14 and boasted of his escapades. “I, as IDF spokesman, led a campaign against Breaking the Silence. I did darknet work. I exposed their funding sources, and they went into hiding for six, seven years.” That’s what the IDF spokesman does: darknet. His successor in the job, Ronel Manelis, continued in the darknet as director general of the Ministry for Strategic Affairs. That scandalous ministry which has fortunately been closed down, used to persecute human rights organizations in the world as though they were organized crime gangs.

This is how they stir the pot, until the truth is left shamefully by the wayside. The mouthpiece for heinous acts of occupation is called by Yossi Dagan, a leader of the settlers’ organized crime gangs, “leftist.” This is a cynical inversion of reality, after which no real discussion can be held about the IDF spokesman’s extremely problematic performance.