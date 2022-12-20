The Palestinians Want Marwan Barghouti as President

The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research conducted an opinion poll this month among 1,200 people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israeli journalists who reported on the survey results chose two headlines: “Most Palestinians support armed organizing in the West Bank” and “Hamas leader would beat President Abbas.” But there’s another possible headline and more insight that can be gleaned from this survey and others conducted by the center over the past year.

Throughout its history, the Palestinian national movement has undergone years of defeat and humiliation. Notably, these include the Palestinian Nakba of 1948; the Naksa of the 1967 Six-Day War; the death in 2004 of the movement’s mythological father, Yasser Arafat; the split in the Palestinian national family in 2007, when Hamas took over control of the Strip from the Palestinian Authority; and the losses sustained in the Arab Spring.

LISTEN: the law professor fighting to stop a 'disaster' and save Israeli democracy' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

In the wake of all this, the Palestinians are looking for a leader who will not be tainted by corruption and who will meet the social expectations, cultural norms and religious obligations that apply to the father – both biological and national – of the family: decision-making that is not dictated from the outside; the safeguarding of members of the national family; and management of an independent economy that will extract Palestinians from the status of beggars.

According to all the center’s polls conducted in the past year, it is Marwan Barghouti (who is serving five life sentences in Israeli prison), and not Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas or Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who should be the next president. Indeed, as the most recent survey shows, if Barghouti were to run against Haniyeh, the voter turnout would be expected to increase from 46 percent to 62 percent. Barghouti has the support of 61 percent of Palestinians, compared to 34 percent for Haniyeh. The data showing that Haniyeh would beat Abbas but not Barghouti demonstrates that the Palestinians wouldn’t be voting in favor of a movement or ideology, but rather for a strong figure who would rescue them from their tragic reality.

Other figures show that the sense of personal security among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip (73 to 79 percent) is higher than the West Bank (48 to 64 percent). In a March poll, 64 percent of respondents agreed that the PA’s security forces should be deployed against the Israeli army when it enters Palestinian cities. These survey results might explain why a large proportion of Palestinians support Haniyeh and not Abbas.

Palestinian voters believe that a Hamas government headed by Haniyeh and by the organization’s military wing would demonstrate a high degree of governance and protect them from the Israeli army. On the other hand, Abbas and the PA are perceived as protecting Israel.

Most of those questioned gave the highest priority to ending the occupation, establishing a Palestinian state and the return of refugees. Only 11 to 14 percent preferred objectives such as having a religious society conducted in accordance with Islam or living under a democratic government. A majority of respondents consider the occupation, the siege of Gaza, corruption and unemployment to be substantial problems, but fewer than 10 percent listed the split in Palestinian governance, or the issues of freedom and democracy, as such.

The Palestinians appear to be less interested in the character of their society and government, and like other traditional and patriarchal societies, tend to prefer a high level of governance and security over a democracy that promises them freedom. Hamas and President Abbas’ Fatah movement, both of which have a record of corruption, oppression, divisiveness and diplomatic stagnation, have been gradually losing their legitimacy in Palestinian society.

In polls conducted this year, 33 to 42 percent of those questioned replied that neither Hamas or Fatah is appropriate to represent the Palestinian people. Moreover, 14 to 21 percent responded that they have not decided which of the two national movements they would vote for if elections were to be held.

But each of the movements has managed to maintain an electoral advantage over its local constituency (Hamas in Gaza, and Fatah in the West Bank). The split in governance between the two, which had been considered a major problem in the past, has become marginalized. The Palestinian public appears to have lost its faith in the two movements’ desire for reconciliation, and has become accustomed to the split.

Most Palestinians (60 to 70 percent) surveyed don’t believe in the two-state solution to the conflict with Israel, and only 23 to 32 percent support a single state in the areas comprising Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. In the absence of prospects for an independent Palestinian state, and in light of a growing sense of humiliation on the Palestinian side, support for an armed uprising has grown from 41 percent in September to 51 percent in December. And the armed Lion’s Den militias that have surfaced in the West Bank have won the support of 72 percent of those questioned.

But one still cannot ignore three findings from September: Fifty percent of those polled said they supported Hamas’ decision not to take part in the hostilities that the Islamic Jihad initiated against Israel in August, from Gaza; 43 percent supported negotiations with outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid on a resolution of the conflict with Israel; and 69 percent had a positive opinion regarding recent confidence-building steps that Israel has taken to improve the lives of Palestinians.

Following the Abraham Accords normalization agreements between Arab countries and Israel in 2020, the Palestinian flag was lowered to half-mast and the Palestinians all but disappeared from view in the Arab world. But then along came Qatar, as host of the soccer World Cup, to reconnect the Palestinians with their Arab brethren.

When all is said and done, the Palestinians are a pawn on a Qatari chessboard that could help the Qataris bring down and take the place of the Arab world’s kingpins – Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The Qataris have been engaging in such efforts for years by means of think tanks, a splendid media empire and influential activists that they dispatch with cameras and smartphones to film the injustices caused by the leading Arab entities and their Israeli allies.

To summarize, if the Israeli side doesn’t have a leader who understands the importance of the human factor in the escalation and resolution of conflicts and who isn’t aware of the need to consider the release of Marwan Barghouti, subject to Arab and international guarantees – when the Mahmoud Abbas era is over, Israel will be dealing with a major rabble of armed militias that will drag it into a major clash with Fatah and Hamas.

Dr. Ronit Marzan is the author of “The Father, the Son and the Spirit of the Revolution” (in Hebrew).