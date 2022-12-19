Likud Is Distorting the Will of Its Voters

By remaining silent in the face of the hubris of the Haredi parties, their partners in the governing coalition in the making are playing a dirty trick. They are distorting the will of their voters. Israel does not have 64 Knesset members – the total number of seats captured by the future coalition parties – who want the Haredi parties, or Avi Maoz’s Noam party, controlling religious life in the country.

On the fringes of the right wing there was a group with liberal views regarding the relationship between religion and the state, which was simply wiped out in the election. People who once supported Naftali Bennett, Gideon Sa’ar and Yoaz Hendel found themselves without a political home after Sa’ar headed left and Ayelet Shaked headed into cringe territory.

Bezalel Smotrich wisely stepped into this vacuum, and moved most of them to the right with an effective campaign. “Be responsible,” he begged them, “don’t vote for parties that won’t cross the minimum electoral threshold. Hold your nose, don’t examine us too closely, we will represent you as well in the government.” A candidate on his Religious Zionism slate called me on the eve of the election and asked me to write that they intend to represent even liberals in the right wing.

As Bennett, Shaked and Hendel fell away, their voters returned to the conservative camp because of issues such as personal safety or the justice system – not because of the Benjamin Netanyahu issue. These voters did not want Maoz to mess with educational programming in public schools and fight against pride parades, or for United Torah Judaism’s Yitzchak Goldknopf to arrange a blanket draft exemption for everyone who looks Haredi.

Now it’s Smotrich’s turn to hold up his part of the agreement that he himself proposed. If disenchanted Bennett voters held their noses and voted for Smotrich, now it’s his turn to hold his nose and represent them. And not only him. After all, Likud prides itself on being a liberal movement, one that leaves the status quo and secular or LGBTQ Israelis alone. Where in God’s name is Likud’s liberalism being expressed now? The talking points for the party’s representatives are full of praise for how responsible and authoritative Netanyahu is. The party should, then, specify what Likud’s weight will be in the government: Does it represent the nation as a whole, or is it a chameleon that takes on the color of its partner in the coalition?

This isn’t about gimmicks and clickbait, such as funding generators on Shabbat or exempting shtreimels from a ban on fur products. On the agenda is important legislation to determine the rules of conversion to Judaism; the status of “seed of Israel,” people who are eligible for Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return but are not Jewish under halakha, or religious law; the curricula in Haredi schools that negatively affect their students’ future earning power; and the military conscription law, which legalizes a scandalous exemption.

When then-Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana courageously killed the mafia-style law that prohibited businesses from calling themselves “kosher” if they didn’t pay the rabbinate’s kashrut supervisors, he represented a great many Likud voters, and also quite a few Smotrich voters. If they throw all of this in the trash, it will be a slap in the face of the voters. The fact that Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid would probably have given the Haredi parties similar payoffs is an excuse in retrospect. After all, Netanyahu’s followers themselves claim that Netanyahu “only toyed with the idea of adding [United Arab List Mansour] Abbas to his government,” but Bennett is the one who did it.

Likud’s “senior members,” the party’s liberals, such as Nir Barkat, Yoav Kisch, Yoav Gallant and Amichai Chikli, stand behind Netanyahu abashed and silent. They don’t want to hurt their chances of getting cabinet or Knesset committee posts. Those who insist on being small, cowardly cogs deserve the crumbs that will be left for them.