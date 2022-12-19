Opinion |
American Jews Wonder: Is It Time to Declare Independence From Israel?
For liberal American Jews, Netanyahu's far-right government is a source of anguish and alienation. But it should also trigger a fundamental reconsideration of relations with an Israel that consistently treats them with contempt
The coming crisis in relations between Israel and American Jews has many roots. Most news accounts attribute it to Benjamin Netanyahu’s desperate need to cater to the demands of his extremist partners in order to avoid prosecution for alleged crimes committed during his previous time as prime minister.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by Sealartec