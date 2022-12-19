Netanyahu’s Plan to Destroy Public Broadcasting

In light of the flood of decrees threatened by the impending government – a convicted terror supporter as national security minister, an override clause, a finance minister economically guided by the Bible, and the fear of a regime change to overthrow the fragile liberal democracy, transferring control of the Palestinians and the settlers in the territories to the settlers – it might look petty to stop and focus on the right’s intent to eliminate the public broadcasting channel. And yet, that is precisely what I propose to do here and now, because control of the media is critically important to the planned regime coup. The regime uses it to justify its actions and to foster despair and apathy – the two great enemies of democracy – among the subjects.

So how will it happen? In a double-pronged move. About a week ago, Shlomo Karhi (Likud), one of Benjamin Netanyahu’s most notable eunuchs, submitted a bill to “privatize the corporation,” referring to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, claiming that “public broadcasting is unnecessary.” Fellow Likud MK Galit Distel-Atbaryan said, in an interview to YNET radio, that “should she be appointed as communications minister,” she will act to close the corporation. It is interesting to ponder what former justice minister, the late Dr. Dov Yosef, would have said to this, having described the law’s main purpose at a Knesset debate over the Broadcast Authority Law: To put an end to concerns that “the prime minister, under whose office the Kol Israel operates, is dictating the content of its broadcasts.”

Our public memory is too short. A month and a half ago the entire right slammed a Yesh Atid court appeal, which demanded that Channel 14 be defined as an entity involved in the elections. The appeal did not demand that the channel be shut down, but only that it be designated as an election propaganda channel – which is precisely what it is. But senior right-wing figures wailed that this is censorship and suppression of free speech – and Justice Isaac Amit, chairman of the Central Elections Committee, rejected the request. Two days later, on the very same channel, court singer Shimon Riklin called voters in development towns “lazy” and urged them to get out and vote for Netanyahu, against the backdrop of a giant Likud logo. It seems that with the threat of disqualification lifted, Channel 14 breathed a sigh of relief and shifted gears in its operation. Propaganda, anyone?

The manner in which Netanyahu operates Channel 14, as revealed a few months ago by the Walla website, is reminiscent of the transgressions for which he is being tried in the 2000 and 4000 corruption cases against him: Active interference in the operations of a media outlet in order to subject it to the demands of a political actor. The goal is the same: Magnifying his political power and public image ahead of another election campaign. Concurrently, Channel 14 harshly castigates Netanyahu’s political opponents.

Open gallery view The staff of new Israeli news station Channel 14. Credit: Screenshot from Channel 14

Over the past decade, Netanyahu has done all he can to sabotage the operations of the independent Israeli media. He tried to intimidate it, subjugate it and make it compliant and institutionalized. He was given what no other party is given: Media channels that serve him directly, masquerading as independent media organs while serving in practice as propaganda outlets.

Channel 14 was officially established as a channel for heritage broadcasts, but from the start its operators, employees and the oligarch who funds it set their goal as election bribery and not heritage broadcasts. In the channel’s first years it was banned from broadcasting news. But in service of its master, it violated this prohibition time after time, willing to bear the fines in order to serve its real purpose: political propaganda on behalf of Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud.

Netanyahu has employed his political power time and again on behalf of Channel 14, despite its repeated violations of its license, while the Second Authority, which was supposed to oversee the channel, showed a feeble hand for years. It was clear to all that any attempt to muzzle Netanyahu’s attack dog would lead to harsh reprisals by the then-prime minister.

It should be noted here that Channel 14 is not just a propaganda channel, but a hate channel as well. Immediately upon its formation it betrayed its mission by refusing to allocate screen time to Reform and Conservative Jews. In the channel’s early years it was banned from broadcasting news – and violated this ban brazenly, knowing that no penalty would be forthcoming. Ari Shammai called to harm relatives of terrorists there, Erel Segal did a misogynistic impression of Stav Shaffir, reporter Yonatan Yifrach referred to the passing of MK Saeed al-Haroumi with the quote “When the wicked perish, there is jubilation.” Another reporter, updating about a rocket that fell in Shfaram, added: “Sadly it didn’t lead to mass casualties.” Here, unfortunately, I must add a full disclosure: About a year ago, I too fell victim to a misogynist attack by Yinon Magal and his Channel 14 cohorts.

Last August I contacted the Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, via attorney Daphna Holz-Lechner, requesting that a criminal investigation be launched against Netanyahu on suspicion of alleged serious crimes of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust over his influence and tight and clear ties to those in charge of Channel 14 broadcasts, with the aim of increasing his political power and his chances of being elected prime minister.

My demand comes into sharper focus following the interview of Nir Hefetz (the former aide to Netanyahu who later turned state’s evidence) on Channel 13’s investigative news show Hamakor weeks before the elections. Hefetz referred to Channel 14 as “the case that was never opened,” alleging serious crimes with the direct involvement of Netanyahu and his family. Following this I wrote to Deputy State Attorney, Shlomo Lamberger, who was assigned the case, and demanded that Hefetz and anyone else involved in the Channel 14 affair be summoned for police questioning forthwith.

I wish to emphasize: I do not demand that Channel 14 be shut down, although it has given Netanyahu interviews that would have made the Ceausescu-era Romanian television channel blush. First, out of my principled stance against harming media outlets, and second, because such a move would bestow undue importance upon a boutique channel with zero impact, allowing its mouthpieces to portray themselves as persecuted martyrs.

Open gallery view Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romania's President Nicolae Ceaucescu: Separated at birth Credit: Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP; AP

So why do I still connect the right’s desire to shut down the public broadcast corporation with Channel 14? After all, it’s a cockamamie channel, with minuscule ratings, and the channel’s attempt to become the Israeli Fox News has failed. The reason is that I fear that Netanyahu – who is always meddling behind the scenes in Israeli media, always appointing his confidantes as communications minister, when not holding the title himself – is trying a double-pronged move.

On the one hand, the corporation will be closed down, leaving us without an independent public media organ. On the other hand, Channel 14, whose activities have been described above, will become Pravda: It won’t be an “official” government organ, but all will understand that the channel is its master’s mouthpiece, and there will be no choice but to watch it, in order to understand where the new regime is headed.

Open gallery view Steve Bannon. Credit: JOE RAEDLE/AFP

This move has already been executed in the two countries that serve as role models for Netanyahu: Hungary under Orban and Poland under the Law and Justice Party. The goal is to prevent the citizenry’s ability to replace the government by drowning it in a torrent of propaganda that is impossible to counter, because there is no independent media left. Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former strategist, described the move as “flooding the zone with shit” – raising a series of mendacious and preposterous stories (The PM’s son has no address and therefore can’t be sued! Bennett’s palace was built at our expense!) These are aimed first and foremost at exhausting citizens and inundating them with an overload of information until they despair of making sense of what is going on.

This is the overarching goal within the planned legal coup: Citizens who have no faith in anything, and thus no faith in their own ability to save themselves. Channel 14 already does it well. Some of the other channels are quickly turning into lackeys as well. All that is left is to destroy public broadcasting.

And that is precisely why defending public broadcasting is the first struggle against the autocracy in formation. As long as there is a voice that deviates from the regime’s official narrative, there is a channel of information that can reach the public – and without information, there is no democracy. Without information there are only the regime’s lies. We must raise our voice, while we still can – because all our other fights will require the existence of free public broadcasting.