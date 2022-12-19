Long Live Netanyahu's Liberal-fascist Party

Conventional wisdom holds that today’s Likud is a classic example of a fascist movement – a party of one-man rule. Absolute uniformity of opinion. Believes in the mythological sanctity of the “nation.” At war with the justice system. Seeks to control the media. A “base” that’s whipped up, violent. Classic.

But now, at a time when Likud has surrounded itself with parties for whom the label “fascist” is a compliment, voices that insist on attaching the title of “liberal party” to Likud are growing. They apply it both to the party itself and to its supporters.

“You have to remember that Likud is a liberal movement,” one Knesset member declared recently on a public affairs program. A disillusioned columnist lamented the silence of the “liberal Likudniks” who aren’t fighting to preserve the party’s core values. He even goes on to name them – “Nir Barkat, Yoav Kisch, Yoav Gallant, Amichai Chikli.” These four ardent chauvinists, supporters of Jewish supremacy and sanctifiers of the occupation have received an ideological upgrade, without having committed any liberal sin to deserve it.

Others have found even more liberals in the ranks of Likud or in its orbit – Ayelet Shaked, Yoaz Hendel, Naftali Bennett, Zeev Elkin and all the other high priests of dark nationalism and enemies of equality – all of them are liberals.

Where, for God’s sake, did they find even a shred of liberalism in Likud? In the nation-state law? In the Supreme Court-override clause? In the undisguised, exultant racism? In the attacks on the justice system? In the embarrassing obsequiousness to such gluttonous and messianic fundamentalists? In the empty screams of Likud loudmouths? Where? It’s unclear.

All of them are “liberals.” With the same lack of ideological precision, one could just as well declare Likud a Zoroastrian movement, a neo-fluorescent party or the Pickwick Club. It seems that in Likud jargon, anyone who doesn’t wear the word ”chauvinist” emblazoned on his shirt, isn’t a goon with a truncheon and fluttering tzitziot, or doesn’t look like the fearsome far-right rapper “The Shadow” is immediately thought to be a great liberal.

Could it be a case not of conscious misrepresentation but of genuine ignorance? Therefore, I offer a short, accepted definition of liberalism:

At the heart of the liberal experience lies the individual – not the nation, not the flag, not the state and not God. Only the individual. Because all human beings are equal without reference to religion, community, sector or opinion. The liberal demands strict separation between religion and state and a strong democracy that will ensure fundamental rights for everyone from birth – freedom of speech, religion, movement, assembly, property and employment; the right to justice and representation in government. And this is a very partial list.

And now, would these Likud liberals please review the list above and mark an X next to every liberal stance they agree with. I worry that at the end of this short test very few liberals will be left standing.

Truth to be told, the last real liberal in the history of Likud was Ze’ev Jabotinsky. If we stretch the definition and ignore some ideological complications, we could add Menachem Begin and Ze’ev Binyamin Begin, Yohanan Bader, Dan Meridor and maybe someone else I forgot.

All the other party stalwarts for whom this short test will strip them of the label “liberal” have no choice but to acknowledge that they belong to a movement that by any generally accepted meaning of the term is a classic fascist movement. Because that’s what it is.