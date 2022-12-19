High-tech, Rise Up Against Netanyahu's Regime Revolution

Before the third round of elections in 2020, a small, unusual forum was quietly organized by Haifa University brain researcher Prof. Yoram Yovell. The participants, who usually gathered at the offices of entrepreneur Dov Moran in the Ramat Hahayal high-tech industrial park, constituted a strange combination of people from the defense and high-tech communities.

The defense community participants included Tamir Pardo, former head of the Mossad, and Brig. Gen. Amir Eshel, soon after named director general of the Defense Ministry. Former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin didn’t come to the meetings, but took part by email. Entrepreneur Marius Nacht was invited but didn’t come.

Yovell, who was helped by behavioral economics Prof. Dan Ariely and marketing experts Danny Vidislavski and “Orev Yisrael,” organized the forum to try and bring down Benjamin Netanyahu. They talked about financing a left-wing newspaper to act as a counterpoint to Israel Hayom. One of them said that in a previous election he had founded a sectoral party with the aim of taking votes from Netanyahu.

The group met several times, and Ariely conducted a survey to identify workable messages. The only concrete thing to come out of the forum was a video in which six former Mossad and Shin Bet heads spoke out against Netanyahu.

The content was powerful, but the impact minimal. The Israel of 2020 was not the Israel of 2003, when an interview with a former Shin Bet chief had impact on the national agenda.

Yair Netanyahu and his friends will most certainly view forums of this kind as confirmation of their conspiratorial view of the world – here we have proof of the lizard people who control us behind the scenes through their connections and money.

But, lizards or not, if there is any chance of stopping the regime revolution that the Netanyahu government is about to bring about, the high-tech community has an important role to play.

Israeli high-tech is a powerful force. In a recent podcast, U.S. journalist Bari Weiss asked Netanyahu why he wanted to return to power – what does he want to do that he didn’t accomplish in his previous 15 years in office? Netanyahu was caught a little by surprise. He stuttered, but then segued into a campaign speech: Why am I back? Because your mobile phone is full of Israeli technology. I came back because of Waze and high-tech and because I want to strengthen our position as a leading nation of innovation.

But just last week over 100 Israeli high-tech leaders sent Netanyahu a letter telling him: You want to lead a nation of innovation? It isn’t going to be helped by neutering the Supreme Court, firing government legal advisers, lowering the mandatory retirement age for judges, interfering in school external-education programs and showering subsidies on the segment of the population that doesn’t join the workforce.

Eight months ago, Adi Altschuler of Krembo Wings annoyed the high-tech community when she told Haaretz that the industries’ millionaires and billionaires don’t contribute to social causes. “They are stingy and arrogant,” she said.

One can understand their anger, as she was making a broad generalization, but by and large Altschuler was right. Most of the high-tech rich don't support the incoming government’s agenda, and they have tons of money, but they aren’t ready to do anything substantive to change the situation. The judicial override clause doesn’t seem to bother them especially. But without them, it will be very difficult to create a balance of deterrence against Netanyahu.

In response to the notion of leveraging high-tech’s power and influence, several entrepreneurs expressed reservations. One wrote that he didn’t understand what they hoped to accomplish. A second claimed that the ranks of the high-tech community were filled with right-wingers.

For sure, there are tech entrepreneurs who are happy with the coalition about to take power, but even they know that if it realizes half of what it has promised, the industry will be harmed. When The New York Times is writing about the next government, it will be harder to interest liberal entrepreneurs in the innovative nation that Netanyahu talks about.

It’s a bit of a shame that only by making the case that the industry itself will be harmed can the high-tech entrepreneurs be coaxed out of their apathy. But at this stage we don’t have the luxury of picking and choosing those who are willing to fight.