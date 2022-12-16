Wake Up! Netanyahu Can Still Be Stopped From Forming a Government

We can still prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from forming Israel's most dangerous government ever. While only a few days remain for him to put his team together, anyone following the Knesset debates might think that nothing unusual was happening.

While votes and deliberations were taking place on bills subordinating the police to a convicted criminal while making a second such criminal a minister, members of the coalition taking shape were roaring “goal!” – and not just for the World Cup. And they were playing against a political camp that warned that if we didn't vote for it, democracy would die.

In Jerusalem, Netanyahu was kicking the ball into a net with no goalkeeper in his way. The outgoing coalition agreed on a voting schedule with the incoming one. This wasn't a technical issue; it was significant. Such an agreement prevented a confrontation and let everybody go home and return the next morning for a vote with no hassle.

On Twitter, some lawmakers were belligerent, but that's not the real arena of the fight. While the incoming coalition heaped scorn on the outgoing one, thumbing its nose at millions of its opponents, the losers should now mount the barricades.

This should include a filibuster in Knesset committees and the submission of thousands of objections that would exhaust the other side and keep legislation from getting changed. The outgoing coalition should be putting pressure on weak links in Likud and inviting supporters to the Knesset to show their presence, even if it's just a silent one. Netanyahu only has a few more days to form his government. The objective is to prevent him from achieving his goals.

Imagine him in the opposite situation, or simply remember things as they were. Just before Yair Lapid launched efforts to form a government in May 2021, Itamar Ben-Gvir set up an “office” in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, helping ignite violence in mixed Jewish-Arab cities.

As the police commissioner put it, “The person to be blamed for the intifada is Ben-Gvir. He began with a demonstration by Lehava and continued with the provocation in Sheikh Jarrah. We managed to cool things down in Acre yesterday, but he showed up with a few activists and fired things up again. The police don’t have the tools to deal with him.”

What “tools” will they have after the legislation that Netanyahu is spearheading passes?

Given the tensions back in May 2021, Naftali Bennett announced that he would suspend his talks with Lapid, which was just what Netanyahu wanted. But when a Bennett-Lapid government was still able to form, the threats didn't stop. Bennett’s partners were hounded by rabbis' warnings and lawmakers' screaming in the Knesset. Netanyahu was fighting for his life and liberty. What Israel needs now is sane leaders fighting for our lives and liberty.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc lost the election by a few thousand votes due to a lack of cooperation, then it wasted the first month after the vote on a blame game. The arguments are still defeatist: The elected coalition is running them over and not letting them speak, amid the hackneyed phrase “we must be statesmanlike.” The country is burning; this is no time for etiquette.

Their excuses are reminiscent of their cowardice while in government, when they hesitated to pass laws against corruption and failed to set term limits for prime ministers. Instead, they yielded to Netanyahu’s cries that they were proposing legislation targeted at one person, even though that's what he would do if he returned to power. Surrendering to his narrative has always been a harbinger of disaster.

Netanyahu has a majority for forming a government, but even his partners don’t trust him; they demand guarantees through legislation. Dear leaders, wake up. Now is the time to fight.