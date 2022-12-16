Israel's Police Commissioner Does What's Necessary in the Face of Ben-Gvir

The sight of Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai dining at the table of Itamar Ben-Gvir during a bat-mitzvah party for the daughter of the national security minister-designate was unbearable for many people in the center-left bloc. They expected the chief and the Israel Police to join their imminent civil uprising – just you wait for what comes next here (spoiler alert: nothing).

In their view, this was an obsequious act that tarnished the entire force, a direct continuation of another “humiliating” event, when Shabtai and Ben-Gvir met at a ceremony a month ago and – God help us – shook hands and hugged. After all, that’s so not what they expect from the commissioner at a time when Ben-Gvir is about to become the minister in charge of the police and insists on being a super-commissioner. This is the place to ask, in all seriousness: What did you expect him to do?

Former Jerusalem District police chief Arieh Amit told journalist Rafi Reshef that he wouldn’t have gone to the bat mitzvah. “I would have left my keys on the table ... taken all my top officers, major generals with me, [we would have resigned] and told him, ‘Listen, for our part you can bring in the hilltop youth to run the police.’” Stunned, Reshef replied, “That really sounds like a putsch.”

Amit replied that it wouldn’t be a putsch, but it’s important to reflect for a moment on his lack of awareness. First, there’s no way to put his remarks to the test. After all, nothing is easier than volunteering others to resign in protest. Amit comes off as a hero at Shabtai’s expense without even leaving his house. Second, what Hollywood movie is he living in that he thinks it’s possible to carry out a putsch without carrying out a putsch? After all, Shabtai heads an organization whose members wear uniforms and carry guns. What exactly is he supposed to do against an elected government and the designated minister in charge of the police?

In all the talk about groveling, people have forgotten that Shabtai is definitely standing guard and has gone quite far to protect the police, but without crossing the dangerous red line of positioning the police in opposition to the elected government. That’s the red line with which all the heroes in their own eyes enjoy flirting, with the irresponsibility of teenagers.

Shabtai is the man who, during Benjamin Netanyahu’s last government, said Ben-Gvir was “responsible for the intifada,” referring to the riots in mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel before and during last year’s war in the Gaza Strip. You think Ben-Gvir doesn’t know what Shabtai thinks of him? Has Shabtai forgotten who Ben-Gvir is? But he’s the police chief. He’s trying to finesse it. He issued a letter to police officers in which he promised “to stand on guard to make sure the Israel Police continues to be strong, that its independence isn’t undermined. ... It’s my personal duty as commissioner.” And on Wednesday, he warned the Knesset about the ramifications of a bill that would subordinate the police to the minister in charge.

Not Ben-Gvir, but the minister in charge. That’s an important distinction for anyone who wants to wage a battle and not just star in a leftist fantasy of a putsch that someone else will carry out for them. Moreover, he made sure to press current Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev to approve the promotion of an officer whom Ben-Gvir had accused of assault.

That’s precisely why Shabtai also went to the bat mitzvah. The message was clear: It’s not personal. That’s how a responsible commissioner acts: He does what is necessary and skips the childish gestures. The situation is too serious to be fought it with symbolic gestures of protest.

There was one lovely moment at the bat mitzvah party that is very instructive about what is happening in Israel. Ben-Gvir very much wanted to introduce the commissioner to his son. “He wants to be a policeman, my son,” he said proudly. I wonder how many children from the other bloc dream about becoming police officers, and how many of their parents proudly encourage them to do so?