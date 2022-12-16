Israelis Don't Want to Know Anything About Their Limitations

A new expression has been coined and we’ve almost overlooked how it entered the language, as if it were there before: “a fully right-wing government.” To remove all doubt, some people even double it and say “a fully, fully right-wing government.” Let’s pause for a moment. What does “fully, fully” mean? It means perfect, ideal, with nothing lacking. As God is described in the Bible, “the earth is full of His glory.” “Full” means there is no place that is empty of Him.

But unlike God, humans are neither full nor perfect. They are divided creatures who, from the cradle to the grave, carry within them a structural lack. This lack is in fact nothing less than the human spirit. Both everything wonderful and everything terrible in human history comes from it, and every person is responsible for the mental work of coping with this lack.

Every individual must solve the problem of the gaping hole at the core of his existence. But while people who are “neurotic” find solutions for themselves that do not deny this hole and they therefore continue to suffer from doubts, unease, a sense of missed opportunities, anxiety, hesitation or pain, so-called perverts know that they are lacking inside and at the same time they don’t want to know anything about it. The pervert therefore strives to find, in fact insists on finding, a solution that will fill this hole for him. And he takes this effort to its extreme and even beyond.

This mode of being – which leads people to go as far as possible with their satisfactions and enjoyments, with no inhibitions and no restraints – is the mode of our lives today. We are living in a perverted era. This is evident everywhere you look – from Israeli highways to West Bank hilltops, from Washington to Jerusalem. It is shared by ordinary people and elected officials alike, and sometimes also their friends and relatives.

In 1930, shortly before the Nazis’ rise to power in Germany and the global calamity that followed, Sigmund Freud published his masterpiece, “Civilization and Its Discontents.” Freud’s constitutive idea was that to create a civilized life, one of law, morality and order, people must forgo the complete satisfaction of their drives and urges. The price they pay for this concession, in Freud’s view, is a chronic, inchoate sense of discontent that encompasses their being. “What we call our civilization is largely responsible for our misery, and ... we should be much happier if we gave it up and returned to primitive conditions,” Freud wrote.

Living in a civilized society means sacrificing some measure of happiness and pleasure. Not everything is permitted, not everything is possible, there’s a limit, it’s impossible to completely satisfy your drives. But in the era in which we live now, we seem to be witnessing the diametric opposite of that trend, and not for the first time in history. It recalls a line Prof. Yeshayahu Leibowitz once quoted from poet and philosopher Franz Grillparzer – a road “that leads from humanism via nationalism to bestiality.”

In this new era, the era of fake news, social media and alternative truth, the symbolic father – the one who used to be responsible for law and truth, for setting limits and saying no, who forced people to give up the pleasure of fully satisfying their drives – is no longer capable of regulating the emerging trend. The new era has removed him from his pedestal. There is no longer anyone who will force people to yield, no one to say that not everything is permitted. The reigning fashion allows enjoyment devoid of any direction or limits, and the only law guiding it is the constant search for more and more satisfaction.

By denying the lack, denying the limits of power – including the power that can be exerted over another people – Israelis are gradually giving up on the cultural and social life that was created here with great effort and surrendering to a life of impulses and urges with no clear boundary, literally. This, paradoxically, will be imposed on them by a government that will enforce religious censorship and moralistic restrictions and encourage them to relinquish democratic values and liberal culture in favor of satisfying violent, destructive, fanatical gratification whose fuel is the death drive.

One can envision a kind of feigned solution that will provide the illusion of strength, fullness and the absence of doubt. Thus, where there was once renunciation, and where there is still a lack, it will be possible to introduce an alternative object that would redefine the individual or the nation, heal everything that ostensibly isn’t working and ostensibly plug the hole. This object could be a charismatic leader who fuels tribal identification with the help of aggressive laws such as the death penalty for terrorists, the legislative override of High Court of Justice rulings, creating a politicized judicial appointments system or wasteful, reckless government spending. Language, too, can meet this need, as in using the adjective “national” to coin new, troubling expressions such as “national security” and “national missions.”

This alternative object ostensibly fills the void, and then it’s possible to imagine that nothing is lacking, there is no weakness, no restriction, that everything is “fully full.” This perversion purports to be a panaceas’ for Israelis’ sense of castration, of limitation, the feeling that they are not omnipotent, that their power as a people, as a nation, as citizens, as human beings, is not infinite. To a large extent, the results of the November 1 election demonstrated that many Israelis do not want to know anything about that.

Dr. Yaron Gilat is a psychiatrist.