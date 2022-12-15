The Bible Belongs to You, Too

If something good comes out of the Avi Maoz business, it will be a return to the Bible. This extremist politician is forcing his opponents to define what their Judaism doesn’t include and what it is they don’t want to teach their children. But in doing so they must define what constitutes the Judaism of secular Israelis.

Looking at Israel’s education system today, it’s hard to believe that there was a time when a deep knowledge of the Bible was a point of secular pride and a place where many Haredim chose not to tread. Starting with Bible-lover David Ben-Gurion and into the 1970s and 1980s, Israeli culture drew inspiration from the heroes and prophets of the Bible.

If the founders of the state were to come back to life today, they would be shocked to find how the Bible is ignored in the schools, mainstream culture and the media. The book from which the language we speak today arose and in whose name the miracle of the Jews’ return to their land took place is taught primarily in boutique programs under the Education Ministry’s aegis.

The more it becomes the property of those who cover their heads, the less it belongs to those who don’t. Perhaps one thing leads to the other, just as the Western Wall Plaza has been emptied of secular Jews the more it has filled up with the ultra-Orthodox. The bottom line is the same: The annual Bible quiz has become an intra-religious event, with the exception of Avner Netanyahu.

Open gallery view Thousands of ultra-Orthodox protestors prevent feminist prayer group Women of the Wall from praying at the Western Wall, in March. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The time has come to liberate the Bible – to make it no longer the exclusive property of the religious but the inheritance of all Israelis. When you entrust Judaism exclusively to those committed to halakha, you end up with Maoz and the Jewish Identity Authority.

You don’t need to observe the shmita year to know the commandments involved. You don’t have to believe that Avraham Avinu and Moshe Rabbeinu are historical figures to learn the stories that form the foundation of our peoplehood. The Song of Moses, the Genesis stories and the prophecies of Isaiah are masterful texts, even if you think that they were composed by tormented artists and did not come down to us with the Holy Spirit.

When our Bible no longer has a place of honor on the bookshelf, our Hebrew becomes thinner and shallower. Hebrew’s richness and beauty derive from its being the language of the Bible. But our children, including those of the observant, can no longer read Agnon. Their children will struggle to read the beautiful language of Meir Shalev and Yaron London. It will be our misfortune if the response to the incoming government is to distance ourselves even more from this treasure, the cultural heritage of the generations, without putting up a struggle and taking ownership.

Hebrew must be learned by starting at its source, not through lessons on grammar and diphthongs. Amos and Jeremiah, Leah Goldberg, Amos Oz and Rachel are far better teachers of the language than today’s classroom teachers. Just as you can’t learn music just by reading notes or cooking by looking at pictures on the internet, you can’t acquire proper Hebrew simply by learning the rules of its grammar.

The issue is now emerging in a powerful way as Benjamin Netanyahu names those who will be in charge of the Education Ministry. Maoz and Bezalel Smotrich face a passive and indifferent Likud leadership that cannot be said to represent traditional and secular voters. Therefore, it’s time for the parents and leaders who did not choose this government to mobilize in an effort to answer through thought and action that most important question of all: What does it mean for us to be Jews?