Handing Smotrich the Civil Administration Is an Own Goal. The More the Better

Amid the plethora of anti-democratic laws and bizarre appointments piling up in Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s quiver, one refreshing bit of news is hiding.

The fact that responsibility for Israel’s Civil Administration in the West Bank is being given to Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich creates hope that one of the pillars of the occupation in the West Bank will be removed. In May 2021, this arch-settler co-sponsored a bill that would have abolished the Civil Administration and dispersed its responsibilities among various government ministries.

In a debate over the bill, Smotrich said that hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens live in “Judea and Samaria” under “a military government, like in a banana republic.” This “first and foremost creates a very problematic democratic deficit,” he declared.

In the view of this champion of human rights, it’s completely fine that millions of Palestinians have been living for 55 years now, and will continue to live forever, under a military government. But “why on earth should Jewish citizens who want to receive the most minimal services have to beg and make pilgrimages to army officers?”

Smotrich offered an excellent reason for abolishing the Civil Administration. “The problem is that the civilian services people receive are lousy,” he said. He was referring, of course, to the quality of service that the administration provides to Jewish settlers, and especially its inspectors’ brazen attempts to enforce the planning and building laws on residents of illegal settlement outposts – my apologies, I meant “young settlements.”

He presumably wasn’t referring to the lousy service the administration offers Palestinians, as evident in a report published by the Breaking the Silence organization. The report showed that instead of tending to the welfare of the local population, this hybrid administration serves as a key vehicle for bolstering and preserving Israeli control over the West Bank.

To preserve that tool, the man slated to be in charge of this “lousy” institution has proposed that it be left with one small unit for liaising and coordinating with the Palestinian Authority. That unit would deal with Palestinian civilian issues, or issues that affect both Jewish and Palestinian areas, or anyone “responsible for the Arabs in Area C,” the part of the West Bank under full Israeli control. Note that word, “Arabs.” Not Palestinians.

Later in that speech, Smotrich turned to Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster and asked, “Where have you found anything like this in any proper democratic country?” That’s a good question. Schuster admitted that a “hybrid like this, a mix of civilians and soldiers, is certainly one of those exceptional things, like the entire exceptional entity of Judea and Samaria, which some call the West Bank.”

Nevertheless, he rejected the idea of closing the administration’s doors and warned against any change in the status quo, “which is definitely strange, definitely unique.” That has been the standard position of all Israeli governments and of everyone who serves them, like Joel Singer, a former legal adviser to the Foreign Ministry.

In an op-ed in Haaretz’s Hebrew edition on November 27, Singer warned against any change in the delicate garment he tailored in 1981 according to the specifications of then-Defense Minister Ariel Sharon. Singer noted that under international law, all governmental powers in occupied territory pass temporarily to the occupying army, not to the civilian authorities of the mother country. Note that word “temporarily.”

Do you know anyone who thinks that a 55-year occupation with no end date and half a million settlers is a temporary matter?

Singer warned that subordinating the Civil Administration to Smotrich at the very moment when the United Nations is awaiting an urgent opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legal implications of this prolonged occupation would be “an Israeli own goal.” On the contrary, the more goals against the occupation are kicked through the Israeli occupier’s goalposts, the better.

Give Smotrich the Civil Administration.