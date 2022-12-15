And if 16-year-old Jana Zakarneh Had Been a Boy?

What if Jana Zakarneh had been a boy? Jana was a 16-year-old who had had a white cat named Lulu, and most probably dreams, too. She had recently been photographed holding a cardboard poster on which she had written obscure thoughts typical of a teenager: “Don’t think and don’t have doubts about Jana, because girls have a lot of problems.”

One military reporter, who understands it to be his job, praised, as is his custom, the “decorated” and “experienced” Border Police sniper who put an end to Jana’s problems and dreams with nine bullets. One of them shattered her skull. Other military reporters repeated, as is their custom, what had been dictated to them: Jana was a terrorist; she took photographs and passed them on to terrorists; she stood near an armed terrorist who fired at the soldiers; or, when all else failed, Jana was killed “erroneously.”

The United States posted a querulous tweet, the Israeli media consented, as is not its custom, to mention her being killed. Channel 13 even opened its news bulletin with it, to their credit. The defense minister “regretted” – that damned, clenched word reserved exclusively for these occasions; the prime minister “extended condolences” for “her death,” as though she died of a disease in the prime of her life, without mentioning her by name.

Every few dozen Palestinians killed, something raises a faint ripple of interest, some semblance of forced sorrow. Shireen Abu Akleh because she was a journalist with a U.S. passport, Jana Majdi Zakarneh because she was a girl. And if she’d been a boy? No one would have heard of her, not of her death and certainly not of her life.

Mohammad Nuri, Haitem Mubarak, Moamen Jabar, Hussein Taha, Dirar Salah, Mohammad Suleiman, Odeh Sadka, Reit Yamin, Amjad Fayed, Ta’air Mislet, Kusai Hamamra, Mohammad Kassem, Send Abu Atiya, Nader Rian and Mohamad Abu Salah are anonymous. They were all of Jana’s generation, kids aged 16, and all were killed only this year by Israel. Not one of them deserved to die – no 16-year-old does. They could all have been arrested, wounded if there even was such a need, not killed.

A society wallowing in its dead, canonizing every Jewish victim – every settler killed sanctified the name of God and every soldier gave his life so that we may live – has sealed its heart for decades to the thousands of fatalities caused by its soldiers, even when they’re children, the elderly, women, journalists or medical professionals. This society lies to itself constantly with a host of excuses, denies and suppresses what should be obvious, all the more so recently, in the days of the army chief of fatalities and the government of change. Over the past year the IDF and Border Police have been shooting anything that moves, with no accountability or guilt, long before Washington or The Hague heard of Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Security forces have killed 144 Palestinians, 34 of them children and teenagers, according to B’Tselem, in what’s been a relatively calm year for Israel. For the Palestinians this year was the deadliest since 2004.

This must be talked about, but there isn’t anyone to talk to. This must be talked about long before all the exciting news – but there’s no place for such talk. Israel doesn’t want to hear or know. Bezalel Smotrich isn’t the problem. Neither is Ben-Gvir. The ground for this horrifying obtuseness was prepared long before them, and now everyone’s appalled. What will happen? First they should have asked what has happened, that shooting dead a 16-year-old girl on the roof of her house in a Palestinian town, invaded by occupation forces, fails to move anyone.

Jana was a girl whose parents found her corpse between the water boilers on their roof, in a pool of blood flowing from her head. Had she been a boy, you would never even have heard of her.