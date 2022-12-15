The Liberal Camp Couldn't Have Done a Better Job Itself

A call to the liberal-democratic camp: Take it easy, everything’s okay. The recent election is the best thing that has happened to us. A great miracle took place here. The weak and easily extorted Benjamin Netanyahu is bringing about his own downfall and dismantling the right-wing camp at an accelerated pace that we couldn’t have dreamt of. He is barely able to form a government, and when he succeeds, it will be with his tongue hanging out and with zero momentum, humiliated and disgraced.

There is no need to wait in line for foreign passports, certainly not to preach in favor of a panicked crawl to his government, nor to float strange proposals for a plea bargain to “save the country.” The country is strong enough to save itself, and if not, then it has no right to exist anyway.

The Likud’s total submission to the coalition of the Jewish Brotherhood is the key to salvation. Netanyahu’s liquidation sale won’t pass quietly. That defies the laws of nature. When you pull the rope too much, it tears. Salvation won’t come from leftists, who detest Netanyahu at any rate, but from moderate rightists – secular, traditional or religious.

It will happen faster than expected. In fact, the ground is already trembling. Note the tweet of stand-up comedian Nadav Abukasis. He typifies and represents an audience: “And won’t even one or two MKs, and maybe more, from Likud, someone with balls, arise and say to Netanyahu: ‘Enough is enough’? Someone who will remind Netanyahu what the Likud party is, the values on which it is based and for which it was established, and won’t participate in the looting. What is happening at the moment is a disgrace. … Had Bennett and Lapid promised 10 percent of what Netanyahu is doing here, imagine what an uproar would ensue. … The past month is a disgrace for Likud, the right and the country.”

The reply to Abukasis: No courageous Likud MKs with a backbone will arise, because with the exception of David Bitan there are none left. The others are well aware of what awaits them if they dare to raise their heads. I hereby suggest not to get excited about the personal uproar that Dudi Amsalem will arouse if he doesn’t receive the position of Knesset speaker, although Netanyahu is so frightened that when he chose Yariv Levin for the job he hastened to declare that “this is only a temporary appointment.”

I also recommend to take with a grain of salt the handful of cowardly female MKs who are venting their frustration on designated cabinet secretary Tzachi Braverman. The agitation and the change will come only from the field, from men and women like you.

It’s a very good thing that in the upcoming coalition there are only seven women among the 64 MKs. It’s wonderful that in the photo of the faction leaders after the swearing-in of the government, six kippah-wearing men will be standing alongside Netanyahu, it’s great that they are tearing government ministries to pieces and turning the state education system into a plucked hen.

It’s excellent that they’re passing laws that will enable serial criminal Arye Dery to serve as a minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir to command the police force and Bezalel Smotrich to manage, from the Defense Ministry, the lives of the residents of the Territories.

It’s fantastic that United Torah Judaism and Shas are extorting housing construction for the ultra-Orthodox and full budgeting for Haredi education, exclusive responsibility for the appointment of Rabbinical Court judges and funding for generators that create electricity on Shabbat.

It’s wonderful that soon the clouds of spin over gender-segregated beaches and the Talmud lessons for the secular will dissipate, and then the real package deal will be exposed: gender segregation in academia and at cultural events; a total cancellation of the study of core subjects; a full and final exemption from the draft, without the High Court of Justice and without B’Tselem. And, of course, the override clause, so that the Supreme Court justices won’t be able to invalidate all this madness.

It’s a good thing that the masks have come off. The liberal-democratic camp had no chance of doing such a good job of illustrating to the citizens of the country who are not Haredim and Hardalim (Haredi ultranationalists) the extent of the danger awaiting them from the Jewish fundamentalists.

In hindsight, Labor leader Merav Michaeli and Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh deserve a big thanks for throwing away three or four Knesset seats. After all, if they hadn’t, we could once again have blamed the left and the Arabs for the “lack of governance” and the “refusal to accept the will of the people.” Fine, let’s see what the will of the people is.