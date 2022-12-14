It's Time for a Referendum for Palestine

This is not an ordinary op-ed, it’s a call for concrete political activity, based on a political idea that has yet to be tried in the Israeli-Palestinian arena. Innovative political thinking is now urgently required for two contradictory reasons. First, because even though the outcome of the recent election is far from surprising, it has nevertheless created a new reality in Israel – the danger of the immediate collapse of the fragile infrastructure of the country’s democratic institutions – and in the face of a new reality, the right thing to do is to present and promote new ideas and actions.

Second, new methods of dealing with the national emergency created in Israel are necessary now because the conditions responsible for the impending national-political and civil disaster are not new at all. On the contrary, they have been with us for over two generations – conditions that have been dealt with inadequately, with failing methods and ineffective tools that have not changed during these two generations-plus.

It’s true we aren’t alone in the world, since the world, and the democratic Western world in particular, is now caught in a severe, perhaps unprecedented regime crisis due to the radical changes in the traditional political establishment and the rise of ultranationalist populism. Despite this, the root of the regime rot in Israel is internal and long-term, and yes, it is once again that same occupation and settlement enterprise.

Consequently, as an indirect result of the prolonged suppression of the civil and national rights of the Palestinians, the internal mechanism of rejecting those who are different has become increasingly sophisticated in Israel, and it is now aiming its poisoned arrows into Israel society, against Palestinian citizens, leftists, the LGBTQ community and other such enemies of the Jewish-theocratic state. It is on our doorstep with the upcoming formation of the Jewish supremacy government.

Open gallery view Israeli far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

So what new step can be taken against the occupation? Well, there is definitely something to be done. I am calling on all the left-wing organizations in Israel, the organizations of Palestinian civil society within and beyond the 1967 borders, as well as Israeli and Jewish entrepreneurs and businessmen who are losing sleep over the fate and future of residents of the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean.

It is incumbent upon you to take immediate action to start an organized civil and international movement that will constantly call on the international community, the United Nations and above all the Western powers and the U.S. administration in particular, along with public opinion in the United States, to spur the Israeli government and the Palestinian national leaders to allow a referendum sponsored by the international community, with tight international supervision, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

I don’t delude myself for a moment: The “Referendum for the Palestinians” movement, if it does arise, is not expected to achieve its goals in the short term. But if this movement is able to make its voice heard consistently and clearly, with professional, systematic and frequently updated use of social media and the relevant digital platforms, and if it succeeds in recruiting prominent figures, international organizations, communities and countries everywhere to its side, it is likely to bring about a fundamental change in the international discussion of the question of Palestine.

As opposed to movements that arouse antagonism, such as BDS, the Referendum for the Palestinians will address, in a conciliatory tone, the basic democratic conscience of the free world, in a demand to enable the Palestinian people to realize a right that is unchallenged in this world – the right to publicly express their opinion regarding its future and its fate. If the Referendum for the Palestinians does not give up on presenting this demand repeatedly, from every platform and every international forum, and is able to become the leading factor and a byword in the international discussion of democracy, and human and civil rights – it will finally enable the longed-for tectonic shift on the question of Palestine, and will end with the implementation of civil and national equality in the Israeli-Palestinian space.

Open gallery view Israeli and Palestinian flags. Credit: AP

I have been thinking for about a year about the need to establish this movement, and during this entire period I refrained from publishing it for two main reasons: First, I thought that the call to conduct a referendum in Palestine should come from the Palestinians rather than from an Israeli Jew. Second, it was clear to me that because this is a fundamentally new idea, it should be publicized at a suitable time, preferably proximate to a fundamental change for the worse in the existing political situation, which was bound to come.

I shared this idea with several of my Israeli Palestinian friends and with Jewish Israeli leftists, including former senior diplomats. They all found it of great interest and realized that it really is a new idea whose promotion is worth considering – and they all agreed with me that it’s a shame to publish it without a context, without it being a type of response to some kind of new political reality.

Now, after there has been a blatant, undeniable deterioration in the Israeli-Palestinian situation, in light of the upcoming domination of the racist-religious-Kahanist regime in the country, I would like to propose the idea of the Referendum for the Palestinians to my partners in the cause, who have the means and the institutional infrastructure to advance it.

It clearly will not be easy for Israeli civil rights organizations to adopt and promote the idea of starting such a movement, since each and every organization has a statute of its own and some type of unique agenda, which makes it difficult to take on activities that do not conform to the organization’s specific orientation, which is agreed upon in advance. Nevertheless, I believe that the basic minimum is definitely possible to implement, namely – and this is my request for the short term – to assemble all the Israeli human rights organizations with their Palestinian partners, in order to publicly and openly discuss the idea and the possibilities of advancing it. I am very hopeful that my request won’t fall on deaf ears.