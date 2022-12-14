Behind His Illegitimate Government, Netanyahu Is Setting a Deliberate Trap

The incoming Israeli government was elected legitimately, but that doesn’t make it legitimate. It isn’t, since it’s already doing illegitimate things. From the start, before acting on issues that are crucial to the Israeli public – such as the high cost of living, violence, corruption and matters of transportation and education – it has engaged in illegitimate activities.

Take, for example, the incoming government's efforts in advancing a law that would allow Arye Dery – who was convicted in a plea bargain of tax offenses and given a suspended prison term – to be appointed as a minister.

Another move, placing responsibility for the Israel Police in the hands of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir with additional powers never before enjoyed by a public security minister – the ability to decide what the police will and won’t investigate – is a surefire recipe for politicizing the force. The groveling of Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to the designated minister attests to the great danger of an illegitimate government – it will turn public servants into servants of extremist politicians.

Transferring powers of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Civil Administration from the defense minister and giving them to Bezalel Smotrich is also definitely not a legitimate act – it has the potential to increase security tensions and will likely cost lives.

The designated government is planning to promote these changes before it is even sworn in, attesting to its real order of priorities, which stem from the dependence of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under indictment, on his ultra-Orthodox and Orthodox partners.

Netanyahu knows he’s taking his next government in illegitimate directions. Not only with the destructive draft bills he’s trying to advance before its inauguration, but also in surrendering to his partners’ demands on religious matters, and to a settlement–focused agenda. The Likud chairman often glorifies Israel’s achievements in the fields of science and high-tech, and he is well aware that an extreme right, messianic agenda sabotages this narrative and will harm Israel’s status.

The incoming government is so illegitimate, it seems that Netanyahu is deliberately leading it there – perhaps so its lack of legitimacy or the behavior of its extremists will open other doors. According to outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the logic guiding Netanyahu is a wish to embark on a security venture that will get Israel into trouble abroad, and then to request that Lieberman and/or Benny Gantz joins his government to get rid of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.

Netanyahu's last years as prime minister prove he is no risk-taker when it comes to security, but placing security powers in the hands of his extremist partners is likely to create an agenda that he probably won’t be able to control. What is clear is that Netanyahu is bringing Israel to the edge with a religious, corrupt, polarized and less productive agenda. That isn’t so disturbing to the rest of the world, but is very disturbing to those who live here and want a free and progressive country which also promotes a fair sharing of the burden.

Netanyahu is dragging Israel to a more benighted and frightening place to escape his personal legal woes – and it’s beginning to work, because we are starting to hear calls to Gantz and to Yair Lapid to remove their boycott on joining Netanyahu’s government. It’s a trap designed to create an alternative that would strengthen Netanyahu vis-a-vis his extremist partners. But joining his government could be considered legitimate only when he has no other alternative, and when his partners would serve to prevent him from dismantling the country.

The aversion to the government’s actions and composition will likely be reflected in a decline in social solidarity and willingness to sacrifice and contribute on the part of many good people. Economics Professor Momi Dahan calls this “leaving the country without leaving the country.”

Netanyahu, in his fight for survival, must account for this danger, because – as opposed to the demonstrations on the bridges – he won’t see it through his tinted car windows.