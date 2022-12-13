A Plea Bargain, Even Withoutmoral Turpitude

As most Israelis were fast asleep at home last Friday night, a bunch of criminals sliced up and stole 300 meters of railroad communications cables in the Lehavim-Rahat area of the Negev, taking the railroad’s signaling system out of service and cutting off train service from the center of the country. When the major damage was discovered, teams of technicians and engineers were dispatched to the site on Saturday morning and worked throughout the day to repair the system, enabling the train to resume service by Saturday night.

Under the government that will soon be sworn in, this kind of thing will not be possible. Bezalel Smotrich and Arye Dery will not allow repairs to be made on Shabbat, and the damage this causes to all of us will not matter to them in the least. After all, in the coalition negotiations, they already inflicted much greater damage – damage totaling many billions of shekels – by demanding and obtaining made-up positions, huge budgets, dismantling ministries, transferring departments, minister rotations and crushing any possibility of normal management. So what’s it to them to keep the train shut down on Saturday night and only start repairs on Sunday, one of the busiest travel times?

Is there a way to halt the great harm that lies in store for us under the new government? Former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak wrote in January 2022 to then-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit and requested that he pursue the plea bargain with Benjamin Netanyahu that was still on the table then, arguing that it was necessary “to mend the rift in the nation.” Barak did this after Netanyahu requested his intervention.

Barak’s appeal to Mendelblit provoked fierce objections from commentators from the center-left. They described such a deal as the ultimate evil, as moral bankruptcy, an utter disgrace, the destruction of the rule of law and a mark of lasting ignominy for both Barak and Mendelblit. They ignored the fact that even then, Israel’s justice system and democracy were in real danger of collapse from the malicious blows being inflicted by Bibi and his cohorts. Remember, too, that Mendelblit was on solid ground in the sections of the indictment charging fraud and breach of trust, but less so on the bribery charge. Legal experts said it would be difficult to prove intent to give a bribe in the form of media coverage, which is a controversial, precedent-setting idea.

Therefore, the deal that was formulated then made sense: forgoing the bribery charge and keeping the offenses of fraud and breach of trust in the two other cases. I was in favor of the deal at the time, even though the idea was very unpopular. I understood what kind of damage Netanyahu could cause. Not only a “rift in the nation,” but destruction of the law enforcement systems, of the law and democracy, along with the evisceration of the Supreme Court. Even so, I never imagined that he would form such a bloated, crazy and extremist government.

Ultimately, the plea bargain option was discarded due to public criticism and Netanyahu’s refusal to agree to the moral turpitude clause, which would have barred him from politics for seven years.

The situation is much worse today. Netanyahu won the election despite his ongoing criminal trial, and he has a stable coalition (at least for the short term) that has shattered the prospect of governance and is prepared to wreck the justice system solely to help him escape his trial. Therefore, the only option is to offer a more tempting plea bargain, one without the moral turpitude clause.

Obviously, forgoing the moral turpitude clause is not an easy thing to accept. But its purpose would be to halt Bibi’s vast capacity for destruction, of which we have yet only seen the start. As soon as his legal saga is over, Netanyahu will no longer be so weak and submissive versus Smotrich and Dery. He might even turn to Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Merav Michaeli to form a different coalition. It’s no great pleasure for him having to deal with the messianic extremists and draft-dodging Haredim who will only continue to blackmail him while also laying into him (Smotrich having called him “a lying son of a liar”) at every opportunity.

That’s life. Sometimes you have to pay an exorbitant price and reach a deal with the worst bad guy around just so he’ll stop wrecking everything we’ve built here over the last 74 years. The hemorrhaging must be stopped.