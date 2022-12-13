Think Like Opponents of the Fascist Regime

I can’t get Ahmad Mahajna out of my mind. What’s eating at me aren’t the doctors or the right-wingers who destroyed his life, but instead by the way he was treated by the “correct” political bloc.

The entire story of this Arab doctor at Hadassah Medical Center – from the start of the persecution against him to the U-turn – exclusively involved representatives and trolls from the right. Nobody from the center or the left, including the Meretz member who serves as health minister, opened their mouth or bothered to support him.

As someone who believes in divine providence, I think the story of Dr. Ahmad Mahajna came at the perfect time. It thoroughly encapsulates the story of the elections. Above all, this young doctor involuntarily sacrificed his reputation to mark the way forward for us.

The liberal bloc has been trying to win with both hands tied behind its back. It has a few wonderful fronts on which it’s free to run wild. Women’s rights and the LGBTQ community, for instance, are winning cards. They are under assault, but their standard-bearers are winning and will ultimately prevail. These issues are easy to explain, market and allow for clear messaging. In short, they’re excellent products.

Unfortunately, however, these aren’t the main issues, and certainly not ones that will win an election. The right won despite MK Avi Maoz and his ilk, by concealing the misogynists in its ranks and defending itself against them, not because of them.

The winning card with which the fascist bloc conquered Israel was hatred of Arabs in the context of our territorial dispute. And here, the opposing bloc finds itself trapped.

The biggest challenge in any war of ideas has always been honing the messages. In the age of Twitter and TikTok, complex ideas don’t even have the beginnings of a chance. The settler right plowed thoroughly in order to implant one simple, clear, on-target message – the Arabs are disgusting. All our troubles and all their solutions can be found under “death to the Arabs,” couched in more polite terms.

With great sophistication, the settler right, even as it is implanting the racial doctrine of the lunatic settlement outposts into the heart of the mainstream, has also managed to trap its ideological opponents within a rather narrow space – patriotism.

After all, all Israelis revolve around Zionism, feelings of victimhood and generals in dirt-stained uniforms. There’s nothing more sacred than bereavement, soldiers and Israeli flags. If so, the right said, let’s take them to their extreme – we’ll build outposts, change the status quo on the Temple Mount, stick fingers in people’s eyes in mixed Arab-Jewish cities, create injustices and conflicts, and then serve the results to the leftists.

Because the moment the results of their loathsome deeds arrive – when another round of fighting with the Gaza Strip begins, or a terror attack occurs – they’ll meet up with leftist patriots trapped in their Israeli pride, the sanctity of the Israel Defense Forces and national honor. These leftists will all be forced to join in and bolster it, over and over. It’s a brilliant trap.

In a properly run world, we would meet up with them long before. Because long before the bloc’s collective anger over Itamar Ben-Gvir’s guest appearance with his pistol on the eve of November’s election, the ethnic cleansing project in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood had been going on full steam ahead without anyone even challenging, much less fighting it.

Because we didn’t direct our gaze, even briefly, to the madness the settlers were creating in mixed Arab-Jewish cities until their political representatives captured the country’s television screens with scenes of revolution from burning Lod and bleeding Acre. Because the “peace bloc” almost completely abandoned the essential battle against fascism’s evil enterprises and discovered their existence only when the results – security tensions or a terror attack – arrived.

The good news is that it’s possible to escape this trap. Precisely now, from the depths of despair, this escape can emerge. But for this miracle to occur, something else is needed – giving up on Jewish supremacy.

To counter fascism, we have a clear, simple, well-rounded idea – equality. And we must apply it not only to women and the LGBTQ community, but specifically to Israel’s main issue – the Palestinians.

No more lofty talk like “I support a two-state solution,” but full recognition of the fact that they are people like just like us, of the injustices they have suffered and of the wrongs done to them in our name on a daily basis, and also – you won’t believe this – being in favor of their resistance. Giving up on Jewish supremacy removes all the excuses. A people under occupation has the right to resist. Everyplace else in the world, we understand this very well, with no complexity and no reservations.

A major plank in the walls of the right-wing, fascist conversation within which its opponents are trapped is statesmanlike behavior. After all, if the state is you and you are the state, it’s hard to give up on patriotic mantras. You must salute the flag, kiss the uniform and, wittingly or unwittingly, market Jewish supremacy in this part of the world.

But it’s time to wake up. It’s over. This is no longer our state. It has been occupied by fascist forces. Now it’s time to think like opponents of the regime. And the new regime's opponents don’t fight for “sanity” and good government. They fearlessly represent the bloc of full equality, which will likely undermine the foundations of Jewish supremacy.

In the equality bloc, we don’t remain silent when there’s a war in Gaza and we don’t denounce attacks on soldiers of the occupation army. We don’t hesitate to stand with an Arab doctor who might have given cake to a terrorist and we don’t look for pet Arabs to join a government that plants trees in the Negev.

Have they called us “anarchists”? There’s no point in convincing people that not a single solidarity activist ever did anything to any soldier in Hebron; we should simply reply that the soldiers shouldn’t be there.

Have they called you a “supporter of terrorism”? Respectfully repeat aloud after me – “I’m a proud supporter of terrorism.” Not because any of us supports violence, heaven forbid, but because this term has been saddled with the delegitimization of all Palestinian people. The equality bloc recognizes them and their right to resist.

Have you found yourself twisting and turning with mantras like “I support peace, but Israel’s security is above all” or “Tsk, tsk, tsk, Palestinians, this isn’t what resistance ought to look like?” Then to put it gently, you belong with the fascists. Get out of our bloc. We have no way to win with you in it, and also no reason to do so.

The new equality bloc offers a complete package of justice, brotherhood, human rights and an Israeli identity that isn’t based on ethnic superiority. And it’s going to win.

Finally, for the sake of full disclosure: I was summoned for questioning on suspicion of incitement because of a tweet that drew a distinction between attacking innocents and attacking soldiers. So I’m in need of comrades in my time of trouble – or if you will it, comrades in hope.