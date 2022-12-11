Too Few Secular Israelis for a Secular Revolt

A colleague who grew up in the United States told me last week about an Israeli phenomenon that seemed a bit strange to her: She was invited to celebrate with her 7-year-old son and his classmates the “receiving of the Torah,” a ceremony held every year at a synagogue, led by a rabbi. This takes place even though the Tel Aviv school he attends is totally secular, as is his family.

Israeli old-timers will view this as a routine event. Who isn’t familiar with this ceremony, “a significant milestone in the lives of pupils and parents in Israeli society,” as noted by the Education Ministry? To most secular parents, such ceremonies seem innocent, even welcome. What’s wrong with a bit of tradition? You receive the Torah and continue not to live by it.

But for me, a graduate of the religious school system, it was clear why my colleague was surprised. As someone who as a girl danced at the ceremony of “receiving the siddur,” I too was surprised to learn in my adulthood that religious rituals are being brought into secular schools, supposedly by choice.

What’s strange is not the educational aspect of this experience. On the contrary, let pupils in the state school system learn about the Jewish religion. The level of knowledge in this subject among high-school graduates is paltry to the point of embarrassment, as is their knowledge of history, philosophy and other religions. This is often the reason they aren’t able to successfully counter religious-based arguments.

What’s strange, rather, is that the starting point of this learning experience is religious, at a synagogue with a rabbi. Even if he’s a nice Reform rabbi, and the ceremony is held in an atmosphere of gender equality, the perspective (as evident in the name of the ceremony) is faith-based. This is why the Education Ministry recommends that teachers “visit a synagogue with their pupils as part of the preparations for this ceremony, where they can learn some sayings of the sages and proverbs that highlight the love of Torah and its central role in our lives.”

Love of Torah? Its centrality? Dear secular people, are you sure you’ve read it?

In the U.S., added my colleague, the two words “under God” in the pledge of allegiance taken at school are still cause for ongoing protests and court battles. But in Israel, it appears to her that secular people not only don’t care that religious values are being integrated into their schools – many of them support this.

She’s right. In fact, there almost aren’t any truly secular people in Israel. Surveys have shown that 80 percent of Israeli Jews believe in God. How can they not, with the indoctrination they get starting in kindergarten? Beyond the fact that there is no separation of state and religion in Israel, this is a country where secular female celebrities promote the keeping of Jewish “purity laws” prohibiting sex during a woman’s menstrual cycle. I have also not yet received a reasonable reply to the question of why totally secular people mutilate their newborn sons for religious reasons.

In a state where national identity is so tightly linked to a religious one, and religious identity to ethnicity, the entire national epistemology is a religious one. The philosopher Charles Taylor argued that the secular revolution involved the turning of religion from an organizing logic that totally regulated the premodern world, into one lifestyle out of many.

This means that modern epistemology is secular in principle. In Israel, where the national idea is itself a secular one, in many areas of life the immanent framework is actually religious in principle. All this was not caused by Avi Maoz. He only embodies the natural extension of the fact that every year, in the Israeli state school system, rabbis hand out the “beloved” Torah to ritually circumcised secular boys.

In such a state, no secular insurrection is possible, simply because there aren’t enough secular people.