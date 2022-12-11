More Torah Won't Solve Israel's Economic Problems

Bezalel Smotrich, the incoming finance minister, was interviewed over the weekend for the Haredi weekly “Mishpacha,” explaining why he supports increasing stipends for Torah students. “The more the state advances Torah, Judaism, mitzvot (abiding by religious rules), grace and mutual responsibility, the more God will bestow his bounty on us. We believe what is written in the Torah: 'If you walk in My statutes and keep My commandments, and perform them, then I will give you rain in its season,’ and there will be great prosperity.”

Smotrich’s words must have sounded pleasant to the readers of the ultra-Orthodox weekly, but they also raised quite a few questions among secular people – mainly among professional civil servants who are not used to such discourse. Does this statement reflect a real economic policy, way beyond the usual talk of increasing funding for yeshiva students, in the hope that this will lead to great prosperity, or was this just an attempt to speak the language of the magazine’s readers?

After all, Smotrich knows which segments of Israeli society produce prosperity and lead a prosperous life, and which segments live in poverty by choice. Is he promising the ultra-Orthodox a magical formula for improving their financial situation while perpetuating a lifestyle based on Torah study but not on work?

Smotrich is not the first kippah-wearer to be appointed as finance minister. He was preceded by one of the most successful of Israel’s finance ministers, Moshe Nissim (Likud), who served in this role at a critical period, following stabilization efforts in 1986-1988. Over the years, many kippah-wearers have worked in the treasury, including directors general such as Yaakov Neeman (who was also finance minister) and Prof. Ben-Zion Zilberfarb, and heads of the budgets department such as Udi Nissan and Yaakov Gadish.

None of these brought to work a religious worldview. They spoke the standard language of treasury-economics, not making an issue of their religiosity. Judging by the interview Smotrich gave the Haredi magazine, he may be a different kind of finance minister.

Macro, micro and faith

Smotrich’s opening position is different from that of other kippah-wearers who have passed through the Finance Ministry over the years. First of all, he is the first one to arrive from the religious Zionist camp. Moshe Nissim wore a kippah, but he belonged to the Liberal faction of Likud and did not bring a religious agenda to work. Second, this will be the first government in Israel with a majority of religious members. Kippah-wearers will not be a niche segment of this cabinet.

Third, the legal situation of the Prime Minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the refusal of parties on the left or center to sit in a government under him, give his partners from Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, Shas and United Torah Judaism more power than ever. This power leads to a great appetite for jobs and authority, which has led to the breaking off of units in other ministries in order to put them under Smotrich, Ben-Gvir and Dery’s jurisdiction. They have an immense hunger to bring their worldview to their roles, not making do only with their honorific titles.

If one could say that in the past that they knew their place and true relative weight in Israeli society – and in governments in which they were a minority – this time, it looks different. The sounds they make and the energy they give is of winners taking it all, with Smotrich being the key player: he’s young and sharp, and in his inexperience it’s doubtful that he recognizes the limits of power that his Haredi partners know and live with in peace, usually.

The economic conception Smotrich presented in that magazine interview sounds unique and different from what has featured in his party’s platform so far. “Many economic theories have been tried; they tried capitalism, they tried socialism, but one thing they didn’t try, an economic conception that’s called: ‘If you earnestly obey My commandments…’ If we implement the Torah, we’ll be blessed with great prosperity... This will be my economic conception.” He noted that he would get into macro and microeconomic issues, as well as using professional terms, but will bring with him his religious faith. “We are Jews who believe. You cannot be secular and wear a kippah. You can’t be a person praying in a synagogue and then behave like a secular person when leaving, using a secular set of considerations. No! If we are people of faith, we truly believe,” he said.

Smotrich is good for the ultra-Orthodox

What does all this really mean? At first, Smotrich intends to increase stipends for yeshiva students and budgets for schools that do not teach “core” subjects – namely math, science and English. He didn’t try to sway the ultra-Orthodox in their demands, but followed their lead – even preceding them by supporting a budget designated for studying Torah. How will this effect the number of Haredim who participate in the labor market? How will this contribute to giving them tools that will help them escape their poverty? Where exactly will this prosperity come from? Smotrich provided no details.

The ultra-Orthodox have some cumulative experience with these stipends, for better or worse. They know how to demand and receive when they have political power, but also know that if their demands are exorbitant, causing negative side effects such as a decline in the rates of employment in their communities, the government will arrive and slash their benefits.

Smotrich, even before assuming office, is broadcasting his intention to improve their lot, not only through stipends, but through the introduction of religious ways of thinking into his work as finance minister. The coalition agreement between Likud and Religious Zionism does not mention any economic plan Smotrich has, but it includes many clauses relating to his authority over settlements, mainly in Judea and Samaria. The impression made by this agreement and by his interview is that if he’s allowed to advance his religious and settlement-oriented agenda, he’ll go with the flow of issues brought to his desk by treasury officials from below, his Haredi partners from the side, and Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu from above.

This will make him the most sectorial finance minister since the state was established, but only in theory. Reality will very quickly impose on him the need to contend with non-religious issues such as wage agreements in the public sector, the cost of living, the housing crisis (even if the designated housing minister, Yitzhak Goldknopf, declared that there is no such crisis), the transportation crisis and others that will crop up down the road, as the global recession is exacerbated. More Torah, more Judaism and more Orthodoxy will not solve these issues. Good reforms will.