Jews Want to Leave; Hammouri Hopes to Stay

Most Israelis probably haven’t heard about the state’s plan to deport the Jerusalem lawyer and activist Salah Hammouri. Hammouri, 36, was born in Jerusalem to a French mother and Palestinian father. At 19, he was convicted of participating in a plan to murder the late Sephardi Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and sentenced to seven years in prison. In 2011, three months before completing his sentence, he was freed in the prisoner exchange for abducted soldier Gilad Shalit.

His story didn’t end there. In 2015, a military injunction was issued barring him from the West Bank; in 2017, his wife, a French citizen, was refused entry to Israel, and the family was divided. On top of that, Hammouri works for the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, one of six Palestinian civil-society organizations that Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared as terrorist organizations in October 2021. Like many Palestinians, he was born into the occupation and has lived in it his entire life. He has never known a day of true freedom. Only violence and confrontation and despair.

Thus, it is not surprising that since March Hammouri has been held without trial in so-called administrative detention, for membership in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked revoked his residency and ordered his deportation to France.

What bothers Shaked, and the state in general, is his worldview: After his release in the Shalit deal, Hammouri wanted to become a lawyer in order to help defend other Palestinian prisoners. Then the Shin Bet security service began to persecute him. About this he wrote: “Everything they’re doing to me is meant to pressure me to leave the country. … The Israeli authorities persecute every person who is active politically, by means of arrests, and when that doesn’t work by revoking residency and health insurance, and harming their relatives and livelihood.”

The move to deport Hammouri, a Palestinian Jerusalemite who was born, raised and lives as a Palestinian in terms of his identity and politics, is only possible because he is French – actually, half-French – and holds French citizenship from his mother’s side. But this is a crime, one that derives from the banality of evil of the occupation. Like all Palestinians in Jerusalem, Hammouri is not an Israeli citizen, but rather a “permanent resident,” but in reality, the residency of Jerusalem Palestinians is very temporary. Their residency may be revoked for any number of arbitrary reasons. For example, if someone from East Jerusalem travels abroad for studies or work, Israel could revoke his residency and he could find himself barred from returning.

How ironic the situation is: A Palestinian who holds a foreign passport is doing his utmost to remain in Israel, but is being deported; meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Jewish Israelis are obsessively searching for European “roots” in order to obtain a foreign passport, as a form of insurance for leaving this place. Here you have the basic difference between those who came here to “be a free people in our land” but whose connection to the place is conditional, and native-born Palestinians who are fiercely attached to this place and do not make staying here conditional, even when living under oppression and occupation.

The real problem with Hammouri might be that his presence serves as a reminder to Israeli Jews of this difference.