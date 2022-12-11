Ahmed Mahajana, ‘Everyone’s Doctor’

I first spoke with Ahmed Mahajana, the fourth-year cardiothoracic surgery resident at Jerusalem’s Hadassah University Hospital, Ein Karem who was suspended in mid-November, early in December. I phoned to offer my support and to tell him that many senior Israeli physicians and support staff, both Jewish and Arab, stand with him. I didn’t wait for the apology from Btsalmo. While the right-wing advocacy organization withdrew its call to fire Mahajana, it now demands that the doctor publish (after he is reinstated), a statement condemning all terror and harm to innocent people. My hospital employment contract includes no such provision.

Mahajana’s case will be brought for mediation between Hadassah and the Israeli Medical Association, which came to his defense, before retired Judge Hila Gerstel. In the meantime, despite everything that has come to light in recent days, he will still be sitting at home.

It is clear to me that in the current atmosphere in Israel, it’s enough for any Jew, let alone a police officer, to “have a bad feeling about” an Arab for things to get out of control. What isn’t clear to me is why Mahajana has not received open support from us, his fellow physicians, before now. Not tacit backing, behind closed doors, in phone calls or at most social media posts, but a loud and clear message of “Enough,” to which people sign their full names. How is it that in an organization that takes pride in being egalitarian, “an island of sanity,” a physician can be falsely accused and suspended, solely because he is Arab? How can it be that the health minister, a representative of the left-wing Meretz party, has remained silent?

Open gallery view The gathering of Jewish and Palestinian medical and nursing personnel to convey support to Dr. Ahmed Mahajana, this week. Credit: Mor Efrat - Physicians for Human Rights-Israel

Last week I invited Mahajana to a gathering of medical and nursing personnel, including senior physicians, administrators and nurses, Jewish and Palestinian, to convey support. Not everyone I contacted had heard about the affair, and not everyone who had heard about it wanted to come. Quite a number had reservations: “What do I need this for, that people should say I met with a supporter of terror,” “It could affect my private medical practice,” “I don’t want to get in trouble” – were among the explanations I heard. Mahajana told those who did attend what had happened to him that miserable afternoon – to an excellent doctor who works day and night and all of a sudden must undergo a humiliating hearing before being dismissed from his position and even submit to a polygraph test.

Mahajana had already related his story in Haaretz, but when you hear him tell it in-person, it is hard to remain indifferent. The day the libelous claim was published according to which he “took a selfie with a terrorist and gave him cake” was, he said, the worst of his life, and since then he has received quite a few threatening anonymous phone calls. Though he is not “everyone’s son,” he is “everyone’s doctor.” A graduate of Tel Aviv University, he has completed his first medical specialty exam (Phase 1) with distinction, he was doing his residency at Hadassah and he has all the attributes to appear on the list of the doctors most in demand in a decade from now. Israel’s medical system knows how to boast of the success of Arab doctors like him, when it wants to.

The Health Ministry was the first government ministry to “pick up the gauntlet” after the publication of the Palmor report (issued by an interministerial committee to fight racism that was an outcome of the Ethiopian Jewish community’s protest). About four years ago the ministry published the recommendations of the committee that coordinates the issue of racism, discrimination and exclusion in the health system. At the beginning of the report, Prof. Itamar Grotto, at the time deputy director general of the ministry, wrote: “When I was chosen to serve as chairman of the committee, my first thought was: ‘Racism? In the health system?” ... During the course of the committee’s work, I was exposed to testimonies, discussions and documents indicating places where discrimination, exclusion and racism exist in the health system. To reach the conclusion that these phenomena do indeed exist, I also went through a personal journey, the climax of which was the realization that actions or decisions I had taken in the past could be perceived as and be understood as discriminatory or even racist.”

Mahajana’s case show that even though we, the medical personnel, are certain that in the white coat we wear there is no discrimination and no racism – it is here. The inherent suspicion toward Arab personnel did not begin and does not end at the hospital. Today it is Mahajana and tomorrow it is someone else whose speaking in Arabic sounds threatening to someone. Until the mediation process is completed and they apologize wholeheartedly at Hadassah for the injustice that has been done, medical personnel throughout the country must stand behind him and cry out against the abominable injustice – not only for his sake, but rather mainly for our own sake and for the benefit of our patients.

Dr. Barry Danino is a senior physician at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital).