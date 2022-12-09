Undermining the Foundational Principle of Israel as a Haven for the Jewish People

Posters have appeared in Jerusalem with a direct message for the leaders of the religious parties – Yitzchak Goldknopf, Arye Dery, Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Avi Maoz: “Don’t enter the government without amending the grandchild law,” they demand, and not by chance. All of the Likud party’s natural partners want to repeal the provision of the Law of Return that allows anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent to immigrate to Israel, even if they aren’t Jewish under halakha, or Jewish law.

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu told NBC this week that he very much doubts any changes will be made in the Law of Return. It’s impossible to know whether Smotrich would be willing to thwart the establishment of the government over this demand, but even if Netanyahu manages to stand in the breach, in the long run, he won’t be able to suppress the forces to Likud’s right – 32 Knesset seats – that want to alter Zionism’s Holy of Holies.

It’s always interesting to see how processes develop simultaneously on both ends of the political spectrum, enabling them to carry out a pincer movement. For instance, one can find supporters of a single state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea on both the far right and the far left. Similarly, one can find proponents of gender separation among both the ultra-Orthodox and progressive feminists (who call it a “safe space”). The same goes for the Law of Return.

Supporters of repealing the grandchild clause say that many of the people who have immigrated to Israel under this law in recent years aren’t Jewish according to halakha, and this undermines the country’s Jewish character. But regardless of their motivation, the bottom line is that the battle to repeal the grandchild clause is an attack on the Law of Return. And as with other issues, this battle, too, has partners on the other political extreme, among the Arab parties and the anti-Zionist left.

From the standpoint of the Zionist project, it’s absurd that someone Jewish enough to be persecuted by those who persecuted Jews isn’t Jewish enough for a country that defines itself as a haven for Jews. After all, the question of who is a Jew isn’t just a question of self-determination. A country that defines itself as a refuge for the Jewish people cannot allow its answer to the question of “who is a Jew” to be narrower than the answer given by persecutors of Jews. The moment it does so, it ceases to become a refuge.

Repealing the grandchild clause therefore undermines the foundational principle of Israel as a haven for the Jewish people. From this standpoint, repealing this clause would be no less post-Zionist than the vision of “a state of all its citizens” (whether that’s for better or for worse is another discussion).

Consequently, it’s reasonable to assume that repealing this clause will logically lead to repealing the entire Law of Return. One person who grasped this was Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein.

At a special Knesset session this week in honor of Aliyah Day, he said, “Pay attention to what I’m saying. If we make changes in the Law of Return, in another five years, it won’t exist. Therefore, let’s not propose turning it into a Basic Law, let’s not propose changing anything in it, let’s not propose improving it. Leave it alone.”

The incoming government will challenge the natural partnership among its component parties. Right-wing critics of the left argue that the anti-Zionist forces within it are what led to its extinction. And indeed, the electorate that identified as leftist in the past is now crowding into the centrist parties. If being a true leftist means being anti-Zionist, then the only way to continue being Zionist is to move to the center.

But now that it has “liquidated” the left, this anti-Zionist energy appears to be exerting pressure from the right. And it’s not inconceivable that it will do the same "damage" to the right that it did to the left. Then, maybe, the Zionist right will start feeling that its partnership with the ultra-Orthodox and the ultra-Orthodox religious Zionists is less natural than it thought, prioritize its Zionist element over its Jewish-halakhic element, seek to draw closer to the center and crowd into it alongside its Zionist brethren on the left.