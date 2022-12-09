Protect Us From the Doers Fighting for Israel's Democracy

The most dangerous folks right now are the ones who are all revved up to fight, who are in a rush to “fight for their democracy.” “Their,” being the operative word here – for it must be just what they think it needs to be and look like and sound like. The most dangerous folks right now are those who are turning the complex political situation we are in, which arose from a clear choice by a (small) majority of the people in a zero-sum game. Those who refuse to make any effort to understand the roots of the reasons and feelings from which these results derive, those who talk about the potential dangers as set facts, those who are certain they hold all the answers, who have not the slightest shred of doubt or remorse.

They are like the friends who shout in your ear to “step on the gas, hard!” when your car is stuck in the mud. The ones who keep urging you to press harder on the pedal as you continue to sink deeper. Should you suggest that they stop for a moment and try to reassess the situation, that they perhaps get out of the car even and look at things from the outside – you’ll be met with a look of scorn. Should you mutter something about “God,” they’ll yell that it’s all God’s fault. Everything! They are taking an active stance, they are doing something, they have no patience for “philosophy.”

In truth, the seething tension in the Israeli discourse over the past weeks is just another stage in the battle between the two sides of the old order that are vying with each other to exploit the withering and crumbling old order for their own purposes. On the one side are forces with characteristics of an old nationalist, paranoid fascism that exploits God and anxiety to enhance its power and capital and control, and on the other side are those who are increasingly adopting characteristics of a new fascism, one that essentially deifies the state and its institutions, that sanctifies the past, that is outraged by any casting of doubt on their views, that wields secularism and liberalism like a hatchet; that have nothing but contempt for anyone with different beliefs, that wish to throttle and bury the structural, existential, social changes that our era brings with it.

The idea that there is one “statesmanlike” side here and another, dangerous side is an illusion. The “statesmanlike” side is just as dangerous today as the nationalist side. The moves that will be led by the emerging cynical, self-centered nationalist government should rightly be feared, but we should be just as wary of those who speak about civil rebellion and taking to the streets – just to preserve their power. We should certainly be concerned about reforms to the system that are being made solely for personal interests and with an attitude of “eat and drink, for tomorrow we die,” but we should be equally concerned about a deterioration to the point where, “out of concern for the future of democracy,” generals declare an “emergency” with the backing of the army and a corrupt financial system.

True, we are not there yet. Not yet. But it’s important to remember that all the civil wars throughout history erupted due to the crumbling old order’s refusal to acknowledge the spirit of the new era and its loss of relevance; and from its all-out war against any possibility of change and transfer of power to the people.

The real battle being waged today, as I have been writing here for years, is the battle for freedom. Everything derives from that. This battle is being waged against the signs of an old fascism, just as it is being waged against the signs of a new fascism. And the objective versus these destructive forces is to establish a significant spiritual movement based on skepticism, radical transparency and true solidarity. A movement that will strive for a new clarification of the foundations. That will give God a rebirth, that will infuse values like sovereignty and democracy and nationalism with new meaning. A movement that will take a real part in shaping the new, emerging order.