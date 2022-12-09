Dr. Ahmed Mahajana, in His Own Words in the Face of Racism

A few days ago I received a phone call from Dr. Ahmed Mahajana, the cardiothoracic surgery resident at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem who is currently under attack. Mahajana wanted my advice. He didn’t know what to do. He had become a victim of a racist and populist manhunt, after it was claimed that he gave sweets to a teenager from East Jerusalem who is suspected of a stabbing attack and is hospitalized at Hadassah.

This is a story that even Kafka would have been ashamed of. There is no point in writing anything about it, except to allow Dr. Mahajana to describe his tragedy, which to a great extent is the tragedy of being an Arab in Israel.

“That day another doctor and I were celebrating the fact that we had passed the residency exams,” he said. “We ordered food from Roladin [bakery], and there was a lot left over. The auxiliary workers came and said: ‘It’s a shame, let’s distribute what’s left to the patients.’ One of the workers entered the room of that 16-year-old attacker and brought him a plate. I left the room, but then a policeman came to me.

“He shouted, ‘Who’s the doctor who was here?’ I told him that it was me, what’s the problem, and I went out into the corridor. Another policeman spoke to me aggressively, demanded that I show him an ID, said that he’s the sovereign, and in any other place in the country people have to show him an ID. I told him that in that case, he should contact the department head, who would give him my details.

“And then I sat in front of the computer station and I noticed that the same policeman was starting to photograph me with his phone. I told him, ‘It’s really stupid to take pictures.’”

About three weeks later Mahajana found himself “investigated under caution for preventing a police officer from doing his job and insulting a civil servant.”

“But even earlier, on November 4, an article about the ‘incident’ was published in the free daily Israel Hayom,” Mahajana continued. “And then the mess began. I have never experienced such a thing. I read all the comments to the article, and I was shocked. I was afraid, that’s the truth. Other media outlets copied the story, duplicated it everywhere. It was terrible. And then the organization Betzalmo sent a letter to the hospital claiming that I’m a supporter of terror and that I admire terrorists and demanded that my license be revoked.

“I received a summons for a hearing from the hospital, claiming that I had congratulated the boy and that I had told one of his sisters that he’s a national hero. We presented the administration with testimony from the medical assistant and from the doctor who was in the room with me, that I only said, ‘How are you feeling today,’ and he replied in Arabic, ‘I’m feeling better,’ and I only examined him and that’s it. I felt that this hearing was only for the record and that they had already decided to dismiss me.

“And then on Sunday they sent the letter to the Israel Medical Association saying that in spite of all the testimony that they heard from us they weren’t convinced, and they intended to discontinue my work. That letter was not sent to me but to the Medical Association, which opposes the dismissal. And now we’re waiting for Hadassah’s decision.”

Now Mahajana is sitting at home. He’s been there for the past four weeks. “I feel bad, frustrated, disappointed, I feel betrayed by the administration that didn’t support me and didn’t stand by my side, although the director supports me as do the senior doctors,” he said. “I’m afraid that they will in fact fire me, but I hope that an arbitrator or a court will overturn the decision. I’m very sad, I’ve never been in such a situation. I’ve worked on my career for years, I don’t want everything to be ruined for no reason.”