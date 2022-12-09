Awarding Israel's Finance Ministry to Religious Coercion

What kind of finance minister will Bezalel Smotrich be? According to an interview published Thursday in the ultra-Orthodox weekly Mishpacha, he'll be neither a capitalist nor a socialist, but a “Torah-ist.”

“If we implement the Torah, we’ll enjoy economic abundance, a great blessing. That’s my economic worldview,” he told the weekly, adding that “the more Israel promotes Judaism, [fulfills] the commandment to settle the land and does acts of kindness, the greater the bounty the Holy One, Blessed Be He, will shower us with.”

It sounds so sweet that you’re tempted to fall into the honey trap. But then you remember Smotrich's comments that revealed him as a denier of science, equality and progress. “God created the world in six days,” he said. “The theory of evolution is passé ... It’s delusional to think we came from monkeys.”

He even proudly recounted how he urged his daughter not to serve in the army but rather to “get married and have a lot of children for the sake of the Jewish people.” On another occasion, he said that “Israel needs to follow the laws of the Torah.”

Given this, he's clearly a lethal mixture of religious extremist and messianic nationalist and a disciple of Jewish race theory. So it's genuinely dangerous to award him the finance minister's enormous power.

It’s true that in addition to being a “Torah-ist,” Smotrich is a disciple of the market economy, competition, privatization, deregulation and reducing government intervention in the economy. But he apparently intends to focus on other issues.

He made sure his party received control over the lives of residents of the West Bank, both Palestinians and settlers, and he'll clearly give billions to the settlements and the illegal outposts. Smotrich also promised to increase funding to yeshivas and yeshiva students. He even said he would strive to cancel the taxes on sweetened drinks and disposable plasticware, as the ultra-Orthodox have demanded.

If the country’s economy were truly important to him, he would have fought to reduce the number of ministries and ministers so as to prevent budgetary excesses and a loss of governability. But he did the exact opposite, helping make the incoming cabinet fat and cumbersome with ministries broken into pieces, bureaucracy run amok and money hugely wasted – all of which will undermine the “abundance” he's so eager to enjoy.

Smotrich promised not to create huge deficits, but to do this he'll have to postpone most of the promises made to the parties in the coalition talks.

In response to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to freeze rates for electricity, water, gasoline and municipal taxes, Smotrich said he’s “leaning against it.” But then he got scared and added, “If Netanyahu insists on this, I’ll carry it out” – a statement that reveals a remarkably flexible backbone.

It will also be interesting to see how he handles another expensive promise by Netanyahu – free day care for children through age 3, which mainly benefits the ultra-Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox religious Zionists. Meanwhile, he has already agreed to Shas chief Arye Dery’s plan to hand out food vouchers to “the needy,” who will miraculously turn out to be married yeshiva students.

In response to a question, Smotrich said there is no reason why high-tech workers should leave the country. “I’ll break up the bureaucracy and Israel will become a huge center for international investments; this is the best opportunity they’ll ever have.” How delightful.

But what about the religious coercion? And what about the deepening occupation and the risk of war? What will Smotrich tell high-tech workers when each is carrying a nonworking ultra-Orthodox family on his or her back?

Smotrich called the current economic situation “a crisis.” That's simply false. He's inheriting an economy in good shape with high growth, low unemployment and almost no budget deficit.

Still, we have a problem with the cost of living and inflation. Let’s see how the Holy One, Blessed Be He, helps Smotrich solve that problem and shower us with “great bounty.”