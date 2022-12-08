Likud’s Liberals Must Come Forward

A few months ago, I saw a well-known rightist lawmaker at the Tel Aviv University pool. He was wearing skimpy swim briefs – the very picture of healthy, liberal secularism. For a moment, I thought he might be a good partner in the struggle for Israel’s character as a sane, liberal state. There’s no doubt he doesn’t like a lot of what’s happening in the coalition negotiations, but seeing as ministerial portfolios are about to be handed out, our Tel Aviv liberal is keeping mum.

Anyone seeking any kind of checks and balances in the most religious, extremist, disgraceful right-wing government ever formed here is pinning their hopes on institutions such as the High Court of Justice, local governments, American pressure or, in the case of irresponsible economic behavior, market discipline. The fact that the mayors of dozens of Israeli cities have come out against giving the religious, anti-LGBTQ Noam party responsibility for the Education Ministry unit that is in charge of external programming in the schools is a ray of light. They cannot be expected, however, to join all of the many battles over the character of the state. That will require other players from other places.

In the past, when Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud was considered a liberal party, it contained a variety of perspectives and factions. But Netanyahu’s complete takeover of the party and the fact that he is the one who has brought it victory after victory have destroyed all independent thinking. Anyone who dared to voice an independent thought or be disgusted by Netanyahu’s cult of personality was spit out of the party.

Some of those who were ejected went on to establish their own parties. Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu; Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu (the “sane right”); Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope and Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem.

Given this history, it’s hard to expect any internal opposition within Likud over liberal issues or general rather than narrow, sectorial interests. They all know that the attacks they would suffer from the people whom former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called “the poison machine” would be lethal.

The overriding goal set by Netanyahu is preserving power and himself – not in that order. Dismantling government ministries and transferring their powers to the most radical actors in the governing coalition? Fine. Weakening two key defense agencies – the army and the police – in order to strengthen Religious Zionism party chair Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chief Itamar Ben-Gvir? Also fine. Entrusting certain powers over education to a benighted, homophobic Knesset member? Not so terrible.

Ambitious Likud lawmakers such as Nir Barkat, Yisrael Katz, Yoav Gallant and Yuli Edelstein understood that independent views contrary to Netanyahu’s interests would constitute treason and an assassination attempt, so they keep their mouths shut. Other Knesset members who are viewed as liberals, such as Yoav Kisch, Ofir Akunis, Gila Gamliel and Eli Cohen, have been similarly trained and they don’t say a word. Among themselves, they are bursting with criticism of Netanyahu, who is leaving them with only scraps of ministries and forcing them to defend his conduct and his extremist partners, whom they loathe. But the rule in Israel’s largest democratic party is clear – you do what Bibi says. That makes them full partners in this disgrace.

If Likud still has a moderate, liberal wing, it must say in public what its members say in private. Their silence now means strengthening Smotrich and Ben-Gvir – not just inside the government, but also among the public. And not even the most extreme Likud lawmakers can compete with their extremism and thirst to change reality.

Perhaps after the portfolios have been handed out, some of the disappointed politicians will stop keeping quiet. But that isn’t enough. Given Netanyahu’s vulnerability to extortion due to his legal problems and the possibility that his hope of being able to control his partners may prove false, Likud MKs with spines are needed to save him, both from his partners and from himself.

Yes, this may cost them ostracism and poisoned arrows from Netanyahu’s circles. But even Netanyahu evidently needs a sane wing of this sort, because this is the first governing coalition in Israel that has a religious and Haredi majority and no moderate wing.