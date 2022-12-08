A man with a net worth estimated at around 100 million shekels ($29 million) is suing people who spread lies about him. Naftali Bennett’s unusual initiative makes you cringe; under normal circumstances, people who attack politicians online aren't supposed to meet them in court, even if they got their facts wrong.

But these aren't normal circumstances; we're in a time when whacky lies by “ordinary people” spread and have an influence. A BBC podcast by journalist Gabriel Gatehouse showed how the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were influenced by conspiracy theories hatched by anonymous web users. They and Donald Trump fed on each other, and the lies grew to the point where they almost toppled the world's greatest democracy.

The people now being targeted by Bennett spread lies that helped Benjamin Netanyahu return to power. It's not for nothing that Likud lawmaker Galit Distal Atbaryan has joined the fundraising campaign for the people sued for libel; lies are a main factor in her political rise.

Bennett’s fury is justified, but it’s hard to accept his new pose as a warrior against fake culture – not only because he came to the Prime Minister’s Office on the back of mendacious promises to his voters. It's mainly because while Bennett is very sensitive to lies about him spread by others, he's less sensitive about the lies that he has spread.

This has happened more than once. To sell his more lenient COVID policy, Bennett claimed that Netanyahu's lockdowns cost the country 200 billion shekels – a grossly inflated and mendacious figure.

As education minister he boasted about sharply reducing the number of students per classroom – by manipulating the figures. Bennett said more than once that since he joined the government, Israel hasn't released terrorists in exchange deals, yet there have been such cases. When fact checkers in the media exposed these cases, he didn’t exactly hurry to apologize. When I once sent him a query about inaccuracies in his comments, his spokeswoman replied: “There will be no response to such questions.”

Bennett's brand of disinformation may not be as offensive as calumnies like the one accusing him of “siphoning 50 million shekels from the public coffers to his private account” (a lie for which he sued). But it does present to the public a twisted image of reality to tarnish his opponents and gain political capital.

It's customary to claim that “this is how it is in politics,” and that such criticism makes you a purist. But such an approach doesn't align with the announcements by Bennett and his lawyers over the past week. Attorney Oded Gazit said they aim to “cleanse the discourse of lies that are spread and echoed, and that change the public perception.” He said the public is “forming an opinion based on untrue information.”

Well put, but damage to “the public perception” isn't only caused by the citizen who spreads foolish fiction online such as “Bennett and his mother aren’t Jewish” (another lie for which Bennett sued). It also happens when a minister or prime minister uses a prime time broadcast to provide mendacious numbers on their success.

When Bennett calls for the “elimination of the poison machine and the cleansing of the public discourse,” that's the right target and we should wish him success. But to achieve a true “cleansing,” it's not enough to sue filth-loving citizens with a light hand on the keyboard. The poison machine should be eliminated, but so should the culture of disinformation nurtured by politicians like Bennett.