Coordinator of Criminal Organizations

Such a panic has set in: Bezalel Smotrich, the fascist messiah, will be given the power to appoint the coordinator of government activities in the territories. Not only does this seriously damage the authority of the army chief of staff as the sovereign in the territories and undermine the legal and legislative order in the territories – now Smotrich will be able to build new settlements, legalize unauthorized outposts, carry out wholesale demolition of Palestinian homes, block funds for the Civil Administration and shatter the security coordination with the Palestinians. This is how he will turn Israel into a leper nation in the world’s eyes.

These declarations include quite a lot of bluffing. The chief of staff’s authority as the sovereign has never granted him total independence to determine if, when and how many settlements will be established. He does not even have the sole authority to appoint the coordinator of government activities in the territories (COGAT), whose appointment is made in coordination with the defense minister and prime minister – in other words, with their agreement.

The decisions on building the settlements and legalizing illegal outposts, connecting them to electricity or dismantling them, were always made by the cabinet. The coordinator of government activities in the territories implemented – but did not decide on the evacuation of the residents of Masafer Yatta, demolition of the caves and houses in Khirbet al-Markaz and al-Mufkara in the southern Hebron Hills. He was a rubber stamp for the decisions made in Jerusalem.

The deputy attorney general, Carmit Yulis, didn’t need to wait for Smotrich or for the opinion of COGAT before writing a legal opinion in April according to which it is possible to connect illegal outposts to the electrical grid in Area C “with a real horizon for legalizing” their status. About 30 such outposts meet the criteria. Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved, and made it conditional only on 10 Palestinian communities being connected too. The outcry over the destruction of the system giving the attorney general oversight in the territories is ridiculous – after all, this is the same system that is responsible for all the legal contortions, including violations of international law, discrimination against Palestinians and whitewashing.

It is not COGAT who set the policy of the blockade on the Gaza Strip, he is just the one who counted how many calories the residents of Gaza would receive, and what types of foods would be forbidden to them. The appointment of a clerk with the rank of major general as Smotrich’s emissary will not change the existing situation in any significant way. Maybe he could remove a brake that could possibly have influenced the government’s policies, but not changed or set them.

The organization that has the more critical power to place limits on Smotrich’s expected rampage is the Shin Bet security service, which still has Netanyahu’s trust. This organization could very well turn out to be the most important obstacle in the face of Smotrich’s charge, as the sole rational gatekeeper, at least in the area of relations with the Palestinian Authority, after Ben-Gvir’s militias take control over the territories. But here lies a different danger. The Shin Bet will be forced to walk a very narrow tightrope so as not to be put on the grill of the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism parties and designated a political leftist and anti-Zionist organization.

After all, from their point of view, the Shin Bet is the body that was responsible for the murder of Yitzhak Rabin, and which investigates Jews and interrogates them in the same way Palestinians are investigated. It is not completely clear why Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have forgotten to demand the authority to appoint the head of the Shin Bet, but maybe that will come too. Will the Shin Bet be able then to stand up on its hind legs after the police and some of the army have been turned into security guards for messianic racial organizations?

The appointment of the coordinator of government activities in the territories who will be “Smotrich’s man” is just a small problem, worrying and noisy of course, but in general Israelis have no real interest in it. Legalizing outposts has never and will never send people out into the streets in protest; nor will house demolitions or expelling Palestinians. The uproar over the appointment only blurs the cardinal crime that began with Ben-Gvir and Smotrich joining the government, and the full responsibility borne by Netanyahu, who appointed himself the coordinator of criminal organizations.