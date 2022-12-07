Avi Maoz, Bad Cop to Bibi’s Good Cop

The country is in the grip of a great excitement. It turns out that in the thorny negotiations to satisfy the lusts of the members of the future ruling coalition, the Jewish-fundamentalist, homophobic and rather benighted lawmaker Avi Maoz is to oversee the database of educational enrichment programs that are offered to schools.

Gevalt! The schools that are part of Israel’s perfect, brilliant, successful education system, that has not the slightest trace of ultranationalism, militarism or machismo. Whose graduates are all learned, civilized, clean of speech and pure of soul. That only by coincidence provided Maoz’s loathsome party with such a significant share of young voters. This exemplary education system will now be contaminated and destroyed by a single homophobic chauvinist, who has already promised that the Jerusalem Pride Parade will no longer march through the streets of the Holy City.

Agitated mayors, principals, ministry officials, internet influencers and commentators responded promptly. Even the prime minister issued a moving missive (that admittedly raised my blood triglycerides, as is customary after overindulgence in schmaltz, but I’ll let it go this time).

And then, just a few minutes before the barricades were erected and Molotov cocktails prepared, salvation came: Bibi Netanyahu, rainbow flag in one hand and shining microphone in the other, thundered in stentorian tones and promised: “The Pride Parade in Jerusalem will continue to march.” He said it in English as well. Explicitly. Publicly, before the entire world. And immediately the atmosphere calmed down. Bibi is with us. The parade will go on. The barricades can come down.

True, Itamar Ben-Gvir promised to sic his battalions on the natives and to legalize the nests of Jewish marauders. Bezalel Smotrich will purge maternity wards of Arab mothers-to-be and shower fortunes on loafers and land thieves. Simcha Rothman and Yariv Levin will cleanse the courts of the abomination known as “the rule of law.” The definition for determining who is a Jew will be tightened to the point of invasive examinations. Public transportation will continue to rest on Shabbat and Jewish holidays. Sex segregation will be introduced at public events. In Bnei Brak, Mea She’arim, Beit Shemesh and other Haredi-majority communities, sharia law will continue to be imposed on women. The freedom of carnage will continue to grow. The toxicity of the occupation will continue to corrupt.

But the mayors did not rush to respond. Principals did not organize. Influencers did not have fits. And the prime minister did not issue an emotional letter. Because none of this is truly important. The only thing that’s important is that the parade will march. And now, after Bibi promised, everything is fine.

It’s so fine, that one wonders whether Maoz might actually be Bibi’s invention. A red rag meant to distract. A lightning rod. A billy goat whose removal from the corridors of power will restore Bibi’s crown to its former glory.

It’s working, so much so that some people have argued, in complete seriousness, that we all must support Bibi now. Why? Because only Bibi can save us from everything Bibi has thrown at us. Oh, how sublime is the wisdom of foolish followers.

And if Netanyahu can also persuade Maoz to completely forgo the position he was offered – perhaps in exchange for being named ambassador to one of the emirates that suits his worldview – Israel will return to being the “only democracy” in the region. Not a democracy for Arabs and other goyim, and barely one for women, but absolutely a kind of democracy for right-wing, Jewish, LGBT people.

And it will be the first time in the history of nations that a military theocracy will hide its nakedness behind a gay community.