I’ll Never Forgive Lapid for Making Me Side With Maoz

I had an argument over the weekend with my cousin Zvi Yehuda. For 10 minutes straight I fervently explained to him why there is no chance I’ll ever vote for a slate that includes the Noam party. Despite our family ties and ideological affinity on many points, I said, the Har Hamor group (a hardline yeshiva with which the party is affiliated) is a red flag to me.

This is why I’ll never forgive Yair Lapid for making me side with this party and defend its leader, Avi Maoz. I read the letter by Lapid to municipal leaders, in which he calls on them to rebel, in practical terms, against a branch of the Prime Minister’s Office, and I am bemused and confused. The most important thing is missing from the letter: a concrete, relevant reason. “This is an extreme, racist, homophobic, and dangerous party,” Lapid explained, “Only recently, Maoz called on women not to enlist in the military and suggested that they focus on their ‘greatest contribution to the country’ and get married.” (Lapid’s epistle to the functionaries, verses 6-8)

If that is the justification, it is horribly weak. Maoz is not the first chauvinist appointed to high office (the military is chock full of such.) If his opposition to women in the military is the bridge too far, let Lapid declare war first on United Torah Judaism’s Moshe Gafni and Yitzchak Goldknopf. But to Lapid, Maoz’s past statements are sufficient to declare a revolt “as long as Maoz is in office.” This is a rejection of the election results, a grave enough matter in itself, and especially brazen when printed on the PMO letterhead.

Like Lapid, I too fear the things Maoz and his choir say. I write against this group more than Yesh Atid members do, and take much more heat for it than they do. If Maoz and his supporters try to prevent the Pride Parade I’ll come march with Lapid. If they harm bible studies I’ll oppose it with all my might. If Maoz sets the tone in the government, protests will erupt and justifiably so. But to declare that the end times are here?

I understand the theory of the frog in a boiling pot of water. Lapid believes that a gradual deterioration should not be permitted, and that in times of spiritual annihilation one shouldn’t compromise on even the most trivial thing. But is it truly such a time? Lapid doesn’t offer even minimal support for this. He has not met the burden of proof.

I, for one, felt that the harm to Jewish history studies over the past year was a spiritual disaster. As it is, the level of Israeli students is pathetic and, in my mind, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton’s decision to cut heavily into history lessons is extreme, benighted, and dangerous. Does this make it legitimate for me to revolt against the government?

With his last move as prime minister, Lapid confirmed a frequently cited criticism of him: He wasn’t truly a prime minister, but a politician on a campaign. His camp always claimed that Bibi does this, and that they do otherwise. A political campaign from the Prime Minister’s Office, when the prime minister in question is nothing more than a stopgap, is unacceptable. This is akin to a call for a tax revolt, because the taxes are used to fund the yeshiva students, or a draft revolt to avoid sullying democracy.

Like any talented scribe, Lapid ends his editorial with a sentence that summarizes the whole: “We’re here, and are glad to help and cooperate in any way we can.” Signed: Creative Dept., Yesh Atid HQ, V2026 Campaign.