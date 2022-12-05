Haaretz - back to home page
I Will Always support Israel, but 'Overriding' Its Supreme Court Is a Terrible Idea

The proposal to weaken the Supreme Court in Jerusalem would make it far more difficult for Israel’s defenders in the court of public opinion, but that doesn't mean its opponents should stop supporting the Jewish state

Alan M. Dershowitz
The proposal by lawmakers in the probable next government to weaken the Supreme Court by allowing the Knesset to override judicial decisions of which they disapprove would weaken the rule of law in Israel. It would be a terrible mistake, particularly at a time when even friends of Israel are challenging the commitment of the new government to democratic principles.

