Gantz and Eisenkot, Jump on the Grenade

In their own eyes, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, now a key figure in the National Unity Party, are the ultimate guardians of rational defense policy.

Eisenkot, in his future role as the operations officer of the opposition of progress and light in its battle against the government of ignorance and darkness, plans to bring a million people into the streets: “I will be among them.” Why? Because Benjamin Netanyahu will make sure that Israel’s (moribund) democracy is well and truly dead. He will cut off Israel from the world, divide the IDF and allow his partners to establish a Halachic state, governed by religious law. God forbid.

It's unlikely that these public figures and anyone else who fears Israel becoming a regime of ayatollahs genuinely believe that this is where the atheist, seafood-eating Netanyahu is leading us (“Israel will not be governed by the Talmud; we will not prohibit LGBTQ organizations; we will remain a state governed by laws," Netanyahu said recently).

True, Netanyahu isn't loyal in the sphere of politics – or in any other sphere, in fact – but when it comes to basic ideological as well as social affinity, the incoming prime minister is closer to the leaders of the opposition than he is to his partners in the "fully right-wing government.”

The same is true in the spheres of diplomacy (“two states for two peoples”), defense (Gantz and Eisenkot, who worked under him, know firsthand that he was sometimes to their left), strategic defense of the legal establishment (former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak: “Netanyahu is among the greatest defenders of the justice system,” a statement echoed by Barak’s immediate successor, Dorit Beinisch as well).

Netanyahu is as far from the Haredim as east is from west. He fears that incoming national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will issue ultimatums on a daily basis. And Bezalel Smotrich? He’ll drive him mad with his determination to uphold every jot and tittle of the agreements Netanyahu was forced to sign in exchange for Smotrich’s consent to measures meant to extricate Netanyahu from his trial.

During their military service, Gantz and Eisenkot faced supreme tests, both personal and professional. They would have jumped on a grenade in order to save lives, in the manner of Maj. Roi Klein during the 2006-Second Lebanon War, had it been necessary.

Having reached similar positions of responsibility in the political battlefield, it's clear that the determination and courage Gantz and Eisenkot demonstrated while in uniform have abandoned them at this time of civil emergency. Since they warn that we're in a war to save Israel, they must behave in accordance with the magnitude of the danger they warn against. That's to say, set aside the secondary fronts, however important, and concentrate the forces on the critical front: Give Netanyahu what he wants in the personal and legal areas in exchange for saving the country.

Middlemen, and not only self-appointed ones, told the politicians who ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government that this time he would be unable to deceive them. Gantz or Eisenkot in the Defense Ministry would prevent the military from politicization and the region from escalation; Lapid in the Foreign Ministry would prevent Israel from being estranged from the family of nations; Chili Tropper in the Education Ministry would restore unity and professionalism to the school system. To no avail. Hatred outweighs necessity, past insults outweigh future obligations.

And because they reject in disgust a very likely possibility (after all, even at this late hour, Netanyahu would not hesitate to form a coalition with them if they would agree to settle his legal issues), it's a sign that the alarms they are sounding are false, as they in fact are, to a large extent. In a true emergency the end, that is saving Israel, justifies the means.