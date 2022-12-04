Who’s Afraid to Reveal the Palestinian ‘Secrets’ of 1948?

You’ve doubtless wondered at some point, as I have, what kind of Arab state the Palestinians envisioned in 1948 if they had won the war. What were their plans? Where did they intend to build their version of the Ayalon Highway? Did they also want to dry up the Hula swamp to make more agricultural land available?

Click the alert icon to follow topics: Palestinians

Nakba

IDF

Shin Bet