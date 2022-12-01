Antisemitism, Undeterred: What Kanye West's Attacks on the Jews Really Tell Us

Six weeks ago when the saga of Kanye West and his antisemitic statements erupted, some people explained it away as the by-product of psychological problems. Poor Ye just needs a good therapist.

Then there were those who tried to put West’s outbursts in the context of an African-American discourse à la the Hebrew Israelite groups (the so-called Black Hebrews) or Louis Farrakhan. Yes, there was quite a bit of that in Ye’s rants, but there was also a raft of more traditional elements that should have made it clear that it wasn’t just that.

Then West linked up with white nationalist and fascist gadfly Milo Yiannopoulos, who helped him launch his campaign for presidency.

Well, whatever the context or Ye's mental situation, there was no room for doubt that though he may be a very unique artist, when it comes to his beliefs, he’s your garden variety antisemite.

Then last week he was Donald Trump’s dinner guest, accompanied by a poison posse, and the media focus was no longer on West and what he has to say but on the former president hosting antisemites. I mean, who could have imagined Trump doing something like that?

But this really shouldn’t be about Trump and his dying delusions of a return to office. And while the media's obsession with everything Trump does and says is perhaps understandable, the fact that he hosted open antisemites in his tawdry manor is hardly remarkable. Much more telling are the people who lionized him for so long – including even Benjamin Netanyahu – as a great friend of the Jews, the King Cyrus of our age. These people are now suddenly criticizing him, but they’re not that important either.

Open gallery view Donald Trump after speaking at an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, last month. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/AFP

The story that everyone seems to be having trouble addressing here is that one of the most famous people in the world, a true global cultural icon, is headlining a political campaign where classic conspiracy theories against Jews are a central feature. Unless you’re in your 90s, this hasn't happened in your lifetime in the Western world.

It’s a direct threat to American Jews and American democracy, but it’s even bigger than America, since we're talking about a celebrity whose fame and influence extend beyond borders. If this is happening in America, it can certainly happen in smaller countries with less of a democratic tradition. Some candidates in last month’s midterm elections in America have already indulged in it.

And yet, as much of the coverage of the dinner with Trump proves, the wider development is being missed. Trump isn't the most important enabler of the return of mainstream antisemitism. That title goes without a doubt to another icon of our age, billionaire Elon Musk.

And just like Trump, Musk isn’t an overt antisemite, but he's antisemitic-adjacent – not just in his welcoming West back to the Twitter platform he now owns, or in his tweet this week calling Jewish-American whistleblower and former U.S. Army officer Alexander Vindman a “puppet and puppeteer.” There's a wider sense.

More than anyone right now, Musk is pushing the notion that many dark truths are being hidden from the public, truths that only the brave dare utter: Question authority, don’t accept what the mainstream media tells you, be prepared to believe anything.

It sounds democratic but it’s a cover for conspiracy theories. A couple of years ago the vogue was COVID-denial. Now it’s the return of antisemitism, which excites the trolling freedom fighters led by Musk.

Open gallery view Elon Musk at a press conference in Brownsville, Texas, in August. Credit: Adrees Latif/Reuters

For a long while it seemed that the most effective way to fight such views was to render them socially unacceptable and ostracize anyone who expressed them. But that doesn’t work anymore when there are myriad channels for like-minded conspiracy theorists to connect and cross-pollinate.

West can't be canceled. He'll always have platforms; as he once said, “celebrity is the highest form of communication.” He has been dropped by major banks and fashion brands, but he’s not deterred. He can use his celebrity to sell his merchandise, and if any bank blocks him, there are always cryptocurrencies.

Such celebrities have taken over in Trump’s wake and left him floundering. They’re out and proud and have new champions. Trying to shame Trump for the company he keeps is pointless when dealing with the shameless.

For years we spoke of a “new antisemitism” masquerading as anti-globalism on the far right and anti-Zionism on the far left, but what West and his associates are championing is a hatred that has no problem saying its name. And it's spreading far and wide beyond America, with Musk’s help. It's energizing people, including many on Israel's far right who conveniently ignore the antisemitism while delighting in what they see as a challenge to the “progressive consciousness-engineering.”

The “Ye 2024” campaign will probably implode before long, and it's unlikely to take off as an actual political platform. But it's already causing major damage and is calling for a drastic change in the way we confront the hatred of Jews. Simply calling antisemites out for what they are won’t work when they’re perfectly happy to be called that.