David Grossman Wins Prizes, but He's Not the Real Hero of the Israeli Left

Warm wishes to David Grossman. The King of The Netherlands has just awarded Grossman the prestigious Erasmus Prize at the royal palace. One of the members of the prize committee explained that Grossman received the prize, among other reasons, for “daring to write about controversial political topics such as the occupied territories and the lives of the Palestinian minority in Israel.” Every one of these words is true. The wonderful author never distanced himself from “controversial topics.” But Grossman has always taken care to fight for positions within the bounds of Zionism. That is his belief and his right.

Click the alert icon to follow topics: Terrorism

Israel-Palestine