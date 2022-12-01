Opinion |
Antisemitism, Undeterred: What Kanye West's Attacks on the Jews Really Tell Us
The new face of global antisemitism is unafraid of being called out, while the old hatred is spreading far and wide beyond America, with the help of Twitter and other platforms
Six weeks ago when the saga of Kanye West and his antisemitic statements erupted, some people explained it away as the by-product of psychological problems. Poor Ye just needs a good therapist.
