They Wanted Messi but Got Ben-Gvir

“I was always a liberal centrist. ... Anything related to Israel rouses fierce hatred in them,” wrote journalist Raz Shechnik of Ynet in his reporting on the World Cup, as he angrily described Qatari journalists’ shameful treatment of their Israeli colleagues.

If I were Shechnik, I would have arranged a meeting with former MK Yair Golan after returning to Israel. He was one of the only elected officials to understand that without an agreement with the Palestinians, Israel will remain a small, wealthy island on the map of the Middle East despite its military strength.

Most Israelis live in a world of their own invention. They believe the Palestinians are a primitive rabble who want to punish the Jews “just because they are Jews.”

Golan is the person who most accurately predicted Israel’s descent into fascism. He would tell Shechnik that there are no shortcuts. It’s impossible to skip over the step of understanding what an entire people has experienced. And to do so, we must put ourselves in their place.

After the Abraham Accords were signed with several Arab countries in 2020, rightist pundits claimed that the Palestinians’ fate no longer interests other Arabs. They didn’t bother to read the article in the agreement stating that their fulfilment requires establishing a Palestinian state. As for the symbiosis between the Palestinians and other Arab nations, no further proof seems needed following the World Cup in Qatar.

Israel chose to elect a fully right-wing government. Benjamin Netanyahu has abdicated his powers to hoodlums who believe in non-creeping annexation of the West Bank and Jewish sovereignty over the Temple Mount. Their thuggish behavior is backed by not insignificant public support and may well return us to an era we would prefer to forget.

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich obviously deny all these assumptions. They’re certain that the Lord of Hosts is with them. What’s undeniable is that the mob – the people to whom they promised a death penalty for terrorists during their campaign – is indeed with them.

As for Israelis as a whole – well, I had an acquaintance in Jerusalem who was learned and wise. A conversation with him was always enlightening. He was a loner who earned a living through odd jobs. Because he was wise, he once said, “I’m smart about everything except myself.”

The same is true of Israelis in general. We bring countless technological inventions to the world, but at the same time enact the so-called Nabka Law and think that by our very denial of it, we will persuade the whole world that the Nakba is nothing but a Palestinian fiction.

Yitzhak Rabin’s basic political worldview wasn’t dovish. He adopted the Oslo peace process because he believed unconventional moves were needed to reduce the dimensions of the conflict until it was ultimately eliminated.

Today, it is almost a consensus view that the Oslo process was a mistake. But no party has proposed an alternative to it.

Now Netanyahu has decided to diverge from the routine in which speeches like his 2009 address at Bar-Ilan University, in which he expressed support in principle for a Palestinian state, served as an alternative to the peace process. Instead, he is allowing Ben-Gvir and Smotrich to fill the vacuum by establishing new West Bank settlements and legalizing illegal settlement outposts.

Instead of meeting the need for calm, an armistice and negotiations conducted with the help of international mediators, the new Netanyahu prefers to try, through the strength of Ben-Gvir’s hands, to completely break the Palestinian people’s spirit. Pitting Ben-Gvir against the Palestinians will increase their alienation and double the hatred of us that Shechnik and his colleagues experienced. They came to see Lionel Messi, but ran into an uninvited guest – Itamar Ben-Gvir.