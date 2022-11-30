Likud’s Poisonous Well Appears in Court

Yair Netanyahu and former Labor MK Stav Shaffir met at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for a hearing on the mutual defamation lawsuits they had filed following some pointed exchanges on Twitter. Netanyahu’s tweets, in keeping with his tradition, were repulsive and misogynistic, and the judge will now have to decide if they constitute defamation worthy of an apology or reparations.

But the hearing itself provided a troubling glimpse into the roots of the venom machine that’s been dominating our lives ever since the young lad – a self-proclaimed journalist – learned how to read and write. One could talk about common Bibi followers spouting their hatred ad nauseam, but they are no more than useful idiots with whom Benjamin Netanyahu, the well-dressed world traveler from Caesarea, wouldn’t be caught dead with. But he is the inspiration for their choice of words and style.

The hearing started after more than half an hour’s delay since Netanyahu junior was “stuck in traffic,” or so he claimed, even though any reasonable person summoned to court knows he should leave home early out of respect for the institution, respect which he patently does not have.

Avishai Grinzaig from the Globes financial newspaper reported live from the courtroom of Justice Aviam Barkai who, after issuing repeated warnings, couldn’t take anymore, ordering Netanyahu to leave the courtroom. While departing, he muttered the word “bitch” at Shaffir. Later, when he took the stand to be questioned, Netanyahu said that “for me it’s just another day of having my blood shed. I’m being tarred and feathered. I’m not a voodoo doll, I’m a human being. Ms. Stav has a billionaire husband; for her this is like buying gum. She’s wasting the court’s time.”

Relating to an earlier reference to the financial standing of her partner, Shaffir said that her lawsuit had been filed before she met her partner, but this made no difference to Netanyahu. He had a message which needed to be repeated endlessly: Shaffir files suits because her husband is rich and she can afford it.

The fact that the young Netanyahu has been living at the public’s expense for the same number of years he’s been living “independently” is irrelevant to him. The fact that his father’s financial holdings are estimated at 80 million shekels ($23 million) is also irrelevant to him. For him, truth is only a recommendation, a database that can be used or not, at will. With great success, he has instilled this approach in the entire coterie surrounding his father, and from there to the feed of whichever social media outlet you prefer.

Later in his testimony he related his glorious career in the service of the state: “I gave a lecture to 3,000 people in a church in Alabama, in total contrast to Stav Shaffir, who has acted against the state during her entire career.” One may dispute Shaffir’s political creed or her political commitment, but she has never boasted about lecturing to 3,000 “Zionist” evangelists, whose prayers and hopes are focused on the second coming of Jesus the Messiah, which will take place at the end of days, with the death or conversion of all Jews.

Yair Netanyahu is not some curiosity. He is closely involved in his father’s work, and as Yossi Verter has written (Haaretz, September 25), the government shaping up, including pyromaniacs on the right and thieves from the even-further-right, will be Yair Netanyahu’s first government.

The young man who doesn’t know what a utility bill looks like has passed beyond the stage at which he should be pitied. He is driven by a burning hatred and lacks the ability to distinguish between good and evil, between truth and lie, between right and wrong. One can only hope that after having his fans lash out even at Bezalel Smotrich, not exactly a “Breaking the Silence” human rights activist, he will manage to poison relations with the rest of the coalition partners, especially with the minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir. Get the popcorn ready.