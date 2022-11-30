Israel Is Heading to the Netanyahu War

At the height of the settler riots in Hebron November 18-19, Itamar Ben-Gvir came to the Tomb of the Patriarchs and tried to bring in his pistol. Border Policemen at the site stopped him from doing so, in accordance with orders that have been in effect since his hero Baruch Goldstein massacred 29 Palestinians there. A brief confrontation ensued, during which Ben-Gvir raged at them, shouting that he will be the next public security minister. They did not relent.

This week, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to give him direct authority over 14 companies of Border Police in the West Bank, as part of making him national security minister.

Meanwhile, Ben-Gvir and two screeching Likud MKs joined the parents of two Givati Brigade soldiers who beat and threatened left-wing activists in Hebron in an overt revolt against the military chain of command. The battalion commander who meted out a minimal punishment to one of them has become a target for incitement and denigration.

He and his family are being attacked and harassed, and his medal of honor for charging into a Hamas tunnel in pursuit of Hadar Goldin’s abductors is now portrayed as a prize for a failure. Overnight, the courageous officer has been transformed into a traitor, a coward, a loser.

The open defiance of the army and the state is led by the triad structure of politicians, media figures and Twitter users we know from the Elor Azaria and Barel Hadaria Shmueli episodes. Most of them never served in a combat unit or in the territories, if at all, but with the permission and encouragement of the prime minister-designate, they set the tone.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi issues open letters to soldiers, while the outgoing defense minister and retired generals sigh and give warnings. It’s too late for that. We are on the verge of a massive explosion, in every direction. History teaches that the “processes” once noted by former Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan do not have a uniform pace; the escalation and boiling point come swiftly.

Every day, Palestinians are killed by the security forces. Israelis are injured or killed in terror attacks carried out with rocks, knives, guns and vehicles. Both lead to more protests, more arrest raids, more guerilla and terror acts. This is the endless cycle of bloodshed that comes from holding a population and land under occupation and policing. Most Israelis only remember this when the level of violence and casualties rises or when they discover, to their astonishment, during the World Cup in Qatar, that the Arab world doesn’t really like us.

This confrontation is unlikely to stay on the other side of the Green Line, nor will it to be confined to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The May 2021 riots in mixed Arab-Jewish cities during Operation Guardian of the Walls, at the end of Netanyahu’s tenure, which in essence have brought him back to power, were just the trailer. Jews and Arab will be clashing from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, settlers and Kahanists against a land army in which they already have a large presence, rightists and leftists.

Even before the police and the Border Police are subordinated to Ben-Gvir and other enforcement agencies to his cohort Bezalel Smotrich, militias are operating in flash-point areas in the name of “restoring governance”; this week, two Bedouin in the Negev were stopped and beaten by shadowy men in uniform.

The Palestinian Authority is losing control; the IDF is attacked and weakened from all sides, in part by means of soldiers’ parents. Vigilante attacks on people and property, followed by retaliatory actions, are rife. After Tiran Faro was disconnected from life support and his body abducted, Druze soldiers threw an improvised bomb at a Palestinian home in Bethlehem.

We are one step away from a Balkan-style ethnic-nationalist-religious bloodbath – all-out war fanned by ratings-hungry media outlets and fueled by pernicious social media – that will thrive thanks to fake news and serve the short-term needs of wantonly irresponsible politicians.

Netanyahu did not invent the occupation or the conflict. But the pressure cooker that he has been stoking for years in the service of his legal and family needs is about to explode. The explosion will have his name on it. This will be the Netanyahu War.