The Doomsday Prophecies Are a Pity

Reading the doomsday prophecies now being bandied about, one might infer that the days of Israel’s Supreme Court are numbered, LGBTQ people will have to go back into the closet, women will be forced to wear hijab and the thought police, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, will take control of academia and the media. The end of democracy.

It’s doubtful the writers genuinely believe that this is how things will turn out. We can assume that what they actually fear is losing their power to determine, mainly through the High Court of Justice, how the majority live their lives. Upside-down logic.

The struggle over the character of the state began during the period of the Yishuv, the Jewish community before the state’s establishment, and has continued, at varying levels of intensity throughout its nearly 75 years of independence. It is a struggle, sometimes unchecked, over identity and purpose. Quite a few Israelis, especially among the cultural, academic and media intelligentsia, have embraced feelings of guilt over the sole purpose of the Zionist enterprise: a Jewish state in the Land of Israel. Similar to minimalist thinkers in the past, who saw the establishment of a state for Jews as a practical solution to pogroms, antisemitism and discrimination, these Israelis view the State of Israel as an entity after the fact.

When the existential reasons abroad necessitating a Jewish state are almost nonexistent (if anything, only in Israel are Jews at risk of being killed en masse), the need for a Jewish state diminishes and even disappears – particularly, they add, when the state’s existence entails inflicting prolonged injustice on another people and preventing them from achieving sovereignty.

In recent years, under the influence of this distorted thinking, deep-rooted Zionist movements that deserve much of the credit for building and defending the state have questioned the righteousness of their path. Due to social and economic crises, especially in the kibbutz movement, many of their number began to believe that the collapse of the glorious human enterprises they had established was the result of misguided Zionist ideology. In its despair, Mapam, a pioneering Zionist movement with many achievements, joined Ratz and together with it – as the latter shed the last vestiges of its faith in Zionism – sank into oblivion.

The situation of the Labor Party is similar. Its near-disappearance stems from its flight from the ideology of the Workers’ Party of the Land of Israel (Mapai, which ruled Israel in its first decades), whose leaders and thinkers, such as Berl Katznelson and David Ben-Gurion, saw in the return to Zion in our day, even if accomplished by force, the realization of the dream of generations, and not just a land of refuge from gentile murderousness.

They based the legal and moral right of the Jewish state to exist on our natural and historical right to return to our land, and not on the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine, adopted on November 29, 1947 – that is, “international law,” the new Bible and Shulhan Arukh to which Israel’s judicial system has beholden itself. The Labor Party under Merav Michaeli identifies much more strongly with “international law” than it does with the vision of Katznelson and Ben-Gurion. As a result, her fate will likely be the same as Meretz.

People in despair are threatening abandonment. In the past, this took the form of religious conversion. Today, it lies in recruiting external forces against the state and in emigration, which ends in assimilation. That’s a pity.

Contrary to the prophecies of destruction Israel, despite its weaknesses, mistakes and sins, is progressing. Despite the numerous mines that have been placed before it, is progressing from strength to strength.