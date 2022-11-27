The Army of Occupation Has Been Occupied

One axiom of which I was always suspicious was that the Turkish military establishment would protect the secular state and religious parties would never come to power in Turkey. Some years later, that axiom was shattered.

'Israel is a red state, U.S. Jewry is blue': Eric Alterman on U.S.-Israel ties Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Another axiom was that America’s institutions of government guaranteed that democracy would reign there forever. The words “America” and “democracy” were depicted throughout the world as conjoined twins. But on January 6, 2021, a funeral was held for this axiom, and there’s no guarantee that democracy will continue to prevail – not in the United States and not in any other country. For democracy to prevail, people must defend it every day.

After exhaustive research, I concluded that the source of our trust in these institutions – which were ostensibly insulated from social, economic and ideological developments – was our attachment to our own comfort zones. The ordinary person would rather live a lie than face a difficult reality. They prefer to continue embracing sacred cows even when those cows are rotting from within. The walls are cracking, the plaster is peeling and the stones are falling, but we cover our eyes to avoid seeing it.

In Israel, it’s an axiom that the Israel Defense Forces is the most moral army in the world. There’s even something heroic about its name – “defense forces.” Meanwhile, this army has carried out countless operations, wars, occupations and expulsions of people from their homes, but it’s still called the “defense forces.” Mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers still escort their children and grandchildren to the induction center with feelings of pride mixed with fear. They never ask where they are sending their child or grandchild.

They also don’t ask how it’s possible to protect their homes in Haifa from the alleyways of the Balata refugee camp. And if you’ll allow me to prod the memories of the fathers, and perhaps the grandfathers, I would ask them, “What’s going on here?” After all, 20 years ago you destroyed the “terrorist infrastructure” in the West Bank, and a few decades ago you destroyed the “nests of terrorists” in Lebanon. Is it written in stone that every generation must destroy some “terrorist infrastructure” or another – from grandfather to son and from son to grandson, and soon to the great-grandchildren as well? Does this night have no end?

The corollary to the axiom of the “defense forces” was that Israel’s state institutions – the courts, the security services, the “free” media, the bureaucracy – would stand like a wall before anyone who sought to undermine democracy. But today, Israeli democracy, wrapped in layers of occupation and discrimination, is falling like a ripe fruit – or more accurately, a rotten fruit – into the hands of fanatics and fascists.

It is a great pity that Israelis have not adopted the principle of the changing seasons – there’s a time for the flourishing spring and a time for the despondent fall, a time for occupation and a time for liberation from occupation. In Israel, the reigning tune is “occupation every day.”

And so, like any tree that is neglected, it rots from within. By that, I mean Israel’s ongoing oppression of another people. But in addition to nature, now there is also brutal interference by people who imbibed the occupation with their mothers’ milk. I feel obligated to once again quote what former cabinet minister and secretary general of the Yesha Council of settlements, Uri Ariel, said to Shimon Sheves, the director general of the Prime Minister’s Office under Yitzhak Rabin, in the early 1990s: “We have patience. We will conquer you, and you will not exist. Our thesis has changed. We no longer go to hesder yeshivas [which combine religious study with abbreviated army service]. We’re educating our children to become officers in the army, senior officials in the Shin Bet security service, Mossad agents and politicians.” Ariel was right. The army of occupation has been occupied. Now, it’s not just the Palestinians who are being crushed by blows; so are the Jews.

I once wrote an op-ed about former Mossad director Meir Dagan, who hung in his office a picture of his grandfather kneeling before Nazi storm troopers. The op-ed was titled “The victims of the victims,” referring to the Palestinians. Today, both Arabs and Jews are victims of the victims.

Wake up! In a few more seconds, it will be too late.