Our Emissaries of Hypocrisy in Qatar

Ever since it was published that Israelis could attend the World Cup games in Qatar, I predicted that the event would become a machine churning out news and other items, mainly from the uncomplimentary genre of “Israelis discovering Arabs.”

I did think about Israelis breaking golden faucets at hotels, like past misbehaving Israeli tourists, but the first week of the games has provided even more embarrassing stories, mainly of journalists, who aren’t necessarily the ugliest Israelis. In video clips on social media, journalists can be seen performing their tiresome ritual of ambushing locals and asking them: “Where are you from? Do you know where we’re from? We’re from Israel.” Almost like a police raid on Wadi Ara in Israel.

It started with Kan TV’s Moav Vardi interviewing Colombian singer Maluma, an interview embodying a total lack of self-awareness. Maluma really shouldn’t be cooperating with the Qatari games. And what was Vardi doing there, organizing a protest by Amnesty?

Or take Tal Shorer, from TV Channel 13, tweeting in frustration: “we’ve received several comments from Palestinians or people supporting them who live here. Sometimes it was only ‘Viva Falastin’ or something similar, and sometimes people stood behind us while we were reporting, singing ‘Falastin, Falastin.’

Personally, I feel that after the opening game, instead of celebrating and enjoying the fun of a tournament, we experienced stuff like that.” Indeed, it’s frustrating that Palestinian refugees and their descendants aren’t enamored with the people who caused their personal tragedy. How sad that it isn’t fun. It’s too bad they’re dragging reality in.

The latest addition came from TV journalist Ohad Hemo, who is not a sports correspondent. Hemo was seen asking Lebanese fans where they were from, waiting for their answer, asking them again in Arabic, and without waiting for an answer, telling them in Arabic that he was from Israel. They turned their back on him and walked away. He should believe me that they knew where he came from, by his smugness and Shin Bet Arabic.

In another interview, Palestinian fans approached him and told him they were from Palestine. He of course told them he was from Israel, perhaps expecting a dialogue. A real peace dove. But when they replied that there is no Israel, he abandoned his journalistic ethos and joined Israel’s propaganda service. There is an Israel, Israel is there forever, shame on you, he told them.

What did Hemo think when he turned to Palestinians and Lebanese people, telling them he was from Israel? That they would embrace him? Israel was and remains a bleeding wound in the history of Lebanon. And as for Palestinians, after the Nakba, the expulsion, becoming refugees, the refusal to reconcile and find a solution, along with the signing of the “peace accords” with the Arab world over the Palestinians’ heads, they’re remiss for not talking to him nicely?

It's difficult to see the blindness and lack of self-awareness of Israeli journalists, who regard 1948 as a localized point event in the past, culminating in the establishment of Israel, and not as the expulsion of 800,000 Palestinians and the changing of the entire region to this day. Israel defines Lebanon and the Palestinians as enemies, but in Qatar, its journalists believe that we are “neighbors” and expect embraces or a wish to engage in sincere and courageous talks on camera. As if nothing happened and nothing is taking place right now.

At least these fans are not hypocrites. If they’re viewed as enemies, they behave accordingly. Hemo, you can’t dance at two weddings in one World Cup competition.