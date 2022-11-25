False Claims of 'Incitement' in Israel

The former and designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the former and designated cabinet member Miri Regev, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and many other public figures including members of the Ramat Gan city council lashed out this week at an unfortunate teacher at the city’s Yahalom elementary school. Some even demanded his dismissal. Netanyahu outdid himself by calling on social media for a police investigation, no less. The right-wing politicians attached to their posts a picture of Netanyahu alongside swastikas and a noose, and they excoriated the teacher for exposing his students to such images. Did they provide any context or explanation for the images? Don’t be ridiculous.

The images were from an “exhibition” on walls in the school called “The fifth grade asks: Let’s change the conversation. End the violence and incitement.” It included more than 20 posters, divided into two sections. The right side was devoted to former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s murder and the inflammatory posters that led to it, such as ones showing him in an SS uniform or a kaffiyeh. The other side was ostensibly devoted to leftist incitement against Netanyahu and the right, in the wrong and ingratiating style of “extremists from both sides.”

Later, after it became clear that this wasn’t incitement against Netanyahu, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton – who had initially joined the critics and threatened to demand explanations from the teacher – said the exhibition in question “was put up following educational activity to counter incitement, and it explicitly called for changing the conversation and stopping the violence and incitement.”

But this is fake news on top of fake news, because there really isn’t incitement from both sides here. The teacher who prepared the “exhibition” made a salad, devoid of context, out of the images. Here are a few examples: the poster created by the Israel Prize laureate graphic designer David Tartakover for the second anniversary of Rabin’s murder, which was distributed by Peace Now. The top shows Rabin facing the viewer, under the words “We will not forgive”; below it is Netanyahu, in profile, and the words “We will not forget.” Another, created by the designer Ido (Sany) Arazi for Project Sixty One, shows offensive remarks made about Mizrahi Jews by Netanyahu and one of his closest aides, Nathan Eshel. “Only I know how to bring out Mizrahi voters,” it quotes Netanyahu as saying. “I know whom they hate.” Both of the posters constitute legitimate criticism of Netanyahu.

Another picture depicted as “incitement” is completely fraudulent. It shows Netanyahu with a Hitler mustache alongside a flag of Nazi Germany. Above it are the words, “Only Kahol Lavan can prevent an Erdogan government,” referring to Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan party and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The picture was originally disseminated in 2014 by pro-Palestinian activists. Several years later, Netanyahu’s supporters edited it amateurishly and then disseminated it to create the false impression that it was made by Kahol Lavan supporters.

Yet another poster was taken out of context, for the umpteenth time – the one showing Netanyahu with a noose in the background and the English word “rope” underneath. This is a takeoff of a famous poster of former U.S. President Barack Obama, playing on the similarity between the words “rope” and “hope.” But it was just an exercise by a student at Jerusalem’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design for a class in Photoshop. It was never supposed to be published or to reach the media.

Open gallery view A poster of President Barack Obama, right, by artist Shepard Fairey is shown for comparison with this file photo of then-Sen. Barack Obama by Associated Press photographer Manny Garcia at the National Press Club in Washington in 2006. Credit: AP Photo/Manny Garcia/ Shepard Fairey

For an image to become incitement, it has to be disseminated. But neither the student nor her teacher ever planned to disseminate this poster. Therefore, the repeated claim that it constitutes deliberate incitement is ludicrous.

Fake news is nothing new; it’s as old as the written word. But in the modern era, when information moves quickly and isn’t checked, destructive, inflammatory, irresponsible politicians are quick to spread false images.

In the case of the teacher from Ramat Gan, the problem stemmed in part from his attempt to show “extremists on both sides,” which also tarnished center-leftists like the ones who defended him. What the Education Ministry should do is to arrange in-depth training sessions for teachers so that they can learn what an image is, what criticism is, what a caricature is, what a poster is and, above all, what fake news and incitement are.