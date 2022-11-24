Religious or Feminist? You Can't Be Both

A few days ago it was reported that the incoming government plans to legalize gender separation at public events. According to the daily Israel Hayom, the Religious Zionism and United Torah Judaism parties are demanding it be enshrined in law that separation between men and women at public events, in particular during studies, public services and cultural events for the religious and the Haredim, will not be considered discrimination.

Among the many reactions, the voices of several religious women stood out. Under the head covering that they wear – by choice, of course by choice – these women consider themselves liberal, progressive and even, don’t mention it, feminists. For example, attorney Nitzan Caspi-Shiloni wrote on Twitter, “I’m a woman who practices a religious lifestyle, and who is capable of living in a liberal country that allows freedom of religion. … Freedom of religion is just as vital for religious people as for secular ones.” Tehila Friedman wrote in an article on ynet, “Expanding gender separation to ‘public services will first and foremost harm religious women. … There are very few things that are less modest than expanding the separation.”

Friedman, Caspi-Shiloni and other religious feminists are like the women from the joke by George Bernard Shaw: They’ve agreed on the principle, now they’re only haggling over the price. But the religious women who are “fighting” against the expansion of separation, the exclusion of women and the enforced modesty, are not haggling over a million dollars but over an addition of several dozen shekels.

What is disturbing is that their purported mobilization is doubly important: Look, a woman from inside the community is protesting proposals for oppressing women in the name of the community. But it is worthless. On the contrary, they are likely to lead us to a situation in which their lifestyle is the default option. When Friedman writes about all the separations in which she is happy to participate, but suddenly says, “Wait a minute, that I won’t do,” the decision makers can say, “Okay, so let’s impose all the separations that you do agree to.” But Friedman is not speaking on our behalf, and she has no mandate to agree to any separation for communities that don’t want it.

Oppression of women is inherent in the Orthodox religious lifestyle, the lifestyle of the dominant religious denomination in Israel. We can talk about equality in Reform Judaism, but there we’re talking about a very small minority. It’s impossible to pride ourselves on the Women of the Wall, or on one girl who insisted on being called up to the Torah, as an example of anything.

Establishment Judaism in Israel is in essence a Judaism in which women are second-class citizens. We can say in defense of such Judaism that it is not alone in this practice, that all the established religions are misogynist. But I don’t want to be in competition with Saudi Arabia, I want to live within the successful model that Israel can be.

Last week there was a discussion about the handgun with which Ayala Ben-Gvir was filmed during a meeting of the women of the prospective coalition. She claimed in response that this was the act of a strong, unapologetic feminism, and her defense attorneys made the same claim. But who is Ayala Ben-Gvir? The wife of. What does she do on her own that isn’t related solely to her being “the wife of”? Nothing. And that’s the way she is because she is a religious woman, and her ability to be anything else in a framework that categorically prefers her male partner over her is almost nonexistent.

Dear religious women, at least don’t pretend. Don’t lie to yourselves and to us. Don’t try to hold both ends of the rope. There is no such thing as religious and liberal, just as there is no such thing as a democracy with an occupation. Israel is learning as the years go by that this attempt to have your cake and eat it blows up in the end, and you too must decide: either religious, or feminist.