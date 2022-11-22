Israel's Far Right Lives in a Fantasy of Victimhood

MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) isn’t happy with the media. She complains that it has devoted too much attention to the marginal disturbances committed by a “handful” of Jews against the Arabs of Hebron last Shabbat, when it should have lauded and extolled the 30,000 people who came to the city in honor of that week’s Torah portion, “Chayei Sarah.”

This disregard for reality, and the way the far right constantly plays the victim, reminds me of how they reacted to the murder of three Jews on the outskirts of Ariel last week. In their eulogies, they said the three were “murdered just because they were Jews.”

Anyone who can say that is living in a fantasy world of their own invention and ignoring the fact that we are strong, and they are weak – that we are the occupiers and that they are the occupied. There are 2.5 million people being crushed by an occupation maintained by the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service. I oppose murdering civilians, but it’s clear those three were murdered because they represented the occupation.

The attacker, who was just 18 years old, came from the village of Kifl Haris near Ariel. He worked at a cosmetics factory in the Ariel industrial zone, so he had a source of income. But he didn’t have a future. Imagine the despair and lack of hope he must have felt to embark on a murder spree like this, one that would clearly end in his own death.

Once, we said the Palestinians didn’t have the courage to commit suicide attacks. The proof was the suicide attack at Ben-Gurion Airport in 1972, which was carried out by the Japanese Red Army, under the command of Kozo Okamoto.

Today, we can no longer say that. Despair over the occupation and oppression, to which there is no end in sight, has changed them.

Today, there’s not a family in the occupied territories that hasn’t had a relative killed, or else wounded and permanently maimed. A great many people in the West Bank have suffered through nighttime searches of their homes and humiliations at checkpoints, including fathers and mothers humiliated in front of their children. Today, they are willing to commit suicide attacks.

Open gallery view Palestinians at a house on Monday which was raided by the Israeli army in the West Bank city of Jenin. Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP

Jewish executives at the factory where the attacker worked told the media their Palestinian workers are “very happy.” That’s a lie. They work there for lack of any other option, because they need money to feed their families. They definitely aren’t happy. The fact is that the suicide killer came from among them.

I once asked a Palestinian construction worker who worked in a settlement how he could be building for Jews. He answered, “I’m building for myself. Someday, this will all be ours.”

It would be interesting to know what the settler who claimed the three were murdered just because they were Jews really thinks in his heart of hearts. How would he act if Israel had lost the war 55 years ago and had been living ever since under brutal, oppressive Arab occupation? Would he have sat with folded hands and bowed his head?

That’s exactly what the settlers expect their neighbors to do. They’re sure the Palestinians have to accept the occupation submissively. After all, the settlers don’t want much – just a small cottage with a red roof on some hilltop with a fantastic view. So why should the locals keep them from achieving this dream? It’s not because the settlers stole the locals’ land and uprooted their olive orchards. It’s not because they rioted in Hebron, wounding people and breaking into their homes.

Nor does the yawning gap in the standard of living bother them. They don’t care that 2.5 million Palestinians are stuck with massive unemployment and miserable poverty, with a per capita gross domestic product of $3,300 compared to Israelis’ $47,000.

Open gallery view Palestinian shop owners salvage their merchandise at a market, ransacked during altercations between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in Hebron on Saturday. Credit: HAZEM BADER - AFP

They also have no problem with the private swimming pools next to their homes, a slap in the face to the wretched people below, who don’t even have running water. As far as they’re concerned, the Palestinians should get used to being hewers of wood and drawers of water for the lords of the mountain, and say thank you for it.

Following a previous terror attack, one settler said in astonishment, “I saw the hatred in their eyes; I don’t understand what they want from me. What have I done to them? Where does this hatred come from?”

How oblivious and convinced of your own victimhood you have to be to utter a sentence like that. It’s exactly like Strock’s sanctimonious hypocrisy.