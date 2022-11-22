Good Riddance to the High Court Masking Israel's Moral Decay

In an open letter published a few days ago, 126 law school faculty members warned that allowing 61 of the Knesset’s 120 MKs to override Supreme Court rulings would be a serious blow to the protection of human rights in Israel and a tragedy that would resound for generations. According to these jurists, some of them extremely senior, Israelis might cease being citizens with rights protected by the court and instead become subject to the mercies of the political majority at any given moment.

To be clear, they were talking about Israeli citizens, not millions of Palestinians – human beings with no basic rights who are always subject to Israel’s mercies. For the Palestinians, it would actually be a very good thing if the new Knesset quickly enacted an override law. Preferably one requiring only a 61-MK majority, and if possible, it would be even better to close the court’s doors entirely. From their perspective, the High Court of Justice is the Israeli occupation’s flak jacket, the fig leaf that covers the ruler’s moral and legal nakedness.

It’s no accident that President Isaac Herzog told the Knesset’s opening session that “Israel’s diplomatic and legal institutions, including our Supreme Court, will continue to be a diplomatic and legal defensive shield for us on the international front.” Earlier in his speech, he mentioned “desperate steps in the international arena,” an unsubtle hint at the UN Special Committee on Decolonization’s decision to seek an opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legal significance of Israel’s ongoing occupation. All that was lacking was for him to tear up a copy of the new resolution, echoing his father’s gesture in tearing up the UN’s “Zionism is racism” resolution.

Herzog isn’t the first to enlist the “international front” to perpetuate the “temporary” occupation, which is now 55 years old. In a speech in January 2019 to a conference organized by the Institute for National Security Studies, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut said that “one of the important side effects of judicial review is its contribution to Israel’s international legitimization.” Moreover, she said, its intervention helps “bolster Israel’s claim of ‘complementarity’ when it deals with criminal proceedings in foreign courts, whether international or those of other countries.”

Hayut was right. The last time Israel dealt with that same foreign court, the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the government hid behind the High Court’s apron. Shortly before the ICJ ruled on a proceeding that was launched in 2004 against the route of the separation fence, the Foreign Ministry argued that the High Court’s rulings (which ordered the state to change the route in some places) prove Israel’s ability to scrutinize itself.

Then, in response to the ICJ’s ruling that the separation fence is a form of annexation and is therefore illegal, the Likud-led government headed by Ariel Sharon said that “Israel will continue acting in accordance with the decisions of the High Court, which has exclusive authority to discuss this issue.” One wonders how a sentence like that would sound today coming from MKs Yariv Levin, Itamar Ben-Gvir or Bezalel Smotrich.

Castrating the High Court would destroy the warped legal edifice created by Justice Meir Shamgar when he served as the military advocate general. He invented the term “administered territories” as a replacement for “occupied territories” and proposed throwing the High Court’s doors wide open to Palestinian residents of the territories, even though they aren’t Israeli citizens.

Over the years, the court became the kashrut department of the settlement enterprise and the slaughterhouse where petitions against the occupation’s injustices were sent to die. Our supreme legal institution upholds land theft, supports home demolitions as a punitive measure, signs off on detentions without trial, allows the prolonged blockade of two million people in the Gaza Strip and hasn’t prevented entire communities from being evicted from their homes.

It should be interesting to watch the heroes of the override law swaddling Israel in the court’s flak jacket during the country’s upcoming appearance in the dock in the Hague.