From the dawn of the occupation the State of Israel nurtured the myth that the Supreme Court will protect us. According to this myth, the existence of a reasonable Israeli judicial system protects us from the threat of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. “As long as we judge ourselves properly on issues related to the laws of war and occupation, the judges in The Hague have no authority to judge us,” declared Israel with a degree of arrogance.

That is in fact the principle accepted by the court in The Hague. It’s called the “principle of complementarity” (the principle that jurisdictions will not overlap in legislation, administration, or prosecution of crime). But is the performance of the Israeli judicial system sufficient to grant Israel protection from prosecution? The answer is simple. No, far from it.

First, the Israeli system, including the Supreme Court, reveals a genuinely eel-like talent for squirming and evading any substantial decision on issues of war, territories, settlement and occupation. It doesn’t even dare to deal with the very question as to whether or not there is an occupation here.

Second, and amazingly, in the country with the greatest number of victims of war crimes, there are no laws against war crimes – except for the Nazi and Nazi Collaborators (Punishment) Law. There simply aren’t any. Although Israel promised to include such laws in its lawbook. So what? It also promised to pass a constitution “by October 1, 1948.”

Third, the court rulings, plea bargains, merciful plea indictments and absurd punishments imposed (if at all) on acts that deserve to be considered war crimes, cast a heavy shadow over the sincerity of Israel’s desire to fight the wickedness of the Shin Bet security service, the lethal nature of the army, the theft of land and the settlers’ rioting.

Fourth, the Israeli legal system totally lacks the “principle of command responsibility” (not necessarily military command), which mandates the prosecution of the dispatchers of criminals as well. In short, the Israeli judicial system is light years away from the threshold required to grant protection for perpetrators of war crimes. The court in The Hague could have intervened at any time, without in any way exceeding its authority.

Why hasn’t it done so? Not because of the Supreme Court. I’m afraid that it’s not because of the wonders of the military courts in the colonies either. But we can assume that on this issue too Israel is sheltering under the protective umbrella of the Holocaust. After all, it’s uncomfortable to oppress the remaining Jewish survivors regarding petty matters of committing war crimes.

But recently, it seems, a tiny crack has opened in the wall of indifference and laxity of the international legal bodies. It began on the order of prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who decided to open an investigation of Israel’s misdeeds in the territories. Later she was joined by the judges of The Hague court, who granted her the authority to do so. And recently the United Nations decided, by a huge majority, to request an opinion from the court in The Hague regarding the real status of the territories. It definitely looks as though there is a shift there.

And now comes the so called “override clause” for the terminal emasculation of the Supreme Court, and the expected formation of a wall-to-wall fascist government of scoundrels. These two extremely important power enhancers will only encourage the awakening of the international judicial bodies.

Will salvation come from them? No. It’s too late for that. There won’t be any salvation here. But on the threshold of the expected hell we can console ourselves even with a small portion of justice, with an egoistic drop of schadenfreude and with a whispered mutter: “After all, we told you so. We’ve told you so for decades. But you didn’t listen. So now you’ll suffer. And so will we.”