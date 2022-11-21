Ben-Gvir, Who’s Really the Boss?

Beginning a few days after the start of the coalition talks, an astonishingly powerful process has been taking place. The chairman of the Religious Zionism party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, only yesterday one of the most valued, important players in the right wing’s big election victory, is breaking away from the camp of Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, his partner, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is undergoing the opposite process, one of engagement and transformation – from a wild Kahanist who cannot be seen in the same photo frame with Netanyahu to a cuddly teddy bear who hugs Likud MK Amir Ohana in public.

Trump lost, Biden won: what the midterms mean for Israel . LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

In Likud territory they are now talking about Ben-Gvir as a “politician with class,” and about Smotrich as a messianic, megalomaniac thug with an annoying sense of Ashkenazi overlordship. These are peculiar times – the pundits on the left are trying out new stain applicators, produced by Likud.

Suddenly, in Likud circles they are trying to slough off Smotrich’s dangerous extremism and, aiming to save the nation from the benighted homophobe, make their way into the heart of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, that same “half-baked” individual that Netanyahu crushed in the past. To sum up the strange, cloudy picture taking shape on the horizon: Ben-Gvir and Gantz in, Smotrich out.

Powerful processes must be based on something real. Smotrich has appalling opinions and an extraordinary ability to get things done. Indeed, a scary leader. However, Ben-Gvir, who offered authentic Mizrahi leadership and a populism that the masses swallowed like honey-coated popcorn, is the one responsible for most of the Knesset seats chalked up to the party that Smotrich still leads. This arrangement – with the addition of the fraught relations between the two from the outset – is falling like ripe fruit into Netanyahu’s hands.

Smotrich has gone and made a tangle of the coalition negotiations, and all along the way shown no awe of Netanyahu. Now he is being sent through the same torture chamber that the Arabs, the left, Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked, Gideon Sa’ar and others have gone through before.

Recently some of Netanyahu’s most faithful, prominent Likud disciples “enjoyed” similar treatment, David Bitan and Miri Regev for example, who defended him tooth and nail during his most difficult periods as leader, only to discover in the latest party primaries the bitter taste of his ingratitude.

This performance has been repeated and replicated over the years, and has even won the admiration of many people who see this not as a despicable act but rather as a spectacular demonstration of political genius. One day you are Netanyahu’s darling, even his right hand, and the next day, when the interests clash or even when they don’t overlap, you are an enemy of the camp, sorry, an enemy of the people. Ben-Gvir may already see a seat in the security cabinet on the horizon, maybe even alongside an appealing kashrut stamp like Gadi Eizenkot, and leadership of the largest, most important coalition partner, and the seat reserved for Netanyahu’s darling, and his path into the heart of the Israeli consensus, and all the way to taking control of the Likud base one day. At any rate, as one with acute political senses, he certainly understands that his time, too, will come.

After the passage of the national budget in 2021 by the “change” government, and the overcoming of the coronavirus pandemic, Netanyahu looked like a pathetic, needy fellow, a member of a not particularly likeable family, a defendant mired in a trial with the potential for huge complications. Just before the election he looked like a political prisoner in the hands of extremists who would play with his fate and his options exactly as they pleased. Yet now, his first significant move on the way to the prime minister’s residence is to shred the possibility of a threat from within the coalition.

Netanyahu is about to make clear to his partners, this time to his right, exactly who is the boss around here. Not in a campaign poster, but in real life.